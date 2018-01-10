Events Listings: Jan. 10 through 16

THIS WEEK: Jan. 10 through 16

Blues Broker Records Blues Jam, with Chris Mullineaux. Hosted by the Soul Shakers. Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton. 7 p.m. Jan. 11. Musicians welcome. Backline and heat provided.

Mike Dougherty Band, an evening of funk, soul and motown honoring Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. 10 p.m. Jan. 12. $8 in advance. http://bit.ly/2ErfBkQ, 570-822-2992

Dee Maple Band, features Peter Uritz and Dee Maple of Bonejak, who will play with special guests as Dee Maple Band. Dylan Roberts will open the show. Bones Bar, 1110 Wilkes-Barre Township Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 9 p.m. Jan. 12. $5 cover.

Rattler Family Reunion: Volume 3, features singer-songwriters Dan Avery and Robb Brown, duo Jon and Kate + Fate and American Buffalo Ghost. World of Brew Bar & Bottle Shop, 170 Laurel Plaza, Pittston Bypass. 8 p.m. Jan. 13.

Traverse the Abyss, performs with Earthmouth. More acts TBA. New Penny, 1827 N. Main Ave., Scranton. 10 p.m. Jan. 13. No cover.

Young & Dead, features two band. Young At Heart will perform a tribute to Neil Young. Members of Strawberry Jam, Village Idiots and more will perform the music of the Grateful Dead and more. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. 8:30 p.m. Jan. 13. $6 in advance. http://bit.ly/2qMkovd, 570-822-2992

Stronger Than Dirt will perform at Mountain Sky, 63 Stillmeadow Lane, Jermyn in the Listening Lounge. 8 p.m. Jan. 13. $15 in advance, $20 day of show. Tickets available at Mountain Sky box office or online at http://ticketf.ly/2CJvzpT. BYOB (no glass). Soda, water, light food menu available.

FUTURE

AMSOIL Arenacross Series, will take over the Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township, on Jan. 20 and 21. A professional race will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 20, consisting of 12 rounds of battle for the Ricky Carmichael Cup. An amateur race will take place at noon Jan. 21. Tickets start at $18 and are available at the arena box office, ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000.

WWE Live, featuring a multitude of WWE Superstars. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Tickets available at tickemaster.com.

Cornhole Tournament, hosted by the MVP Blue Jackets 2018 14-15U team. Susquehanna Brewing Company, 635 S. Main St., Pittston. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28. Adult social and competitive leagues. Youth ages 13 to 18. $25 per youth team. $50 per adult team. Food, 50/50 drawing, Yeti cooler and basket raffles. Beer truck on site for 21 and older. Register at nepacornhole.com.

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series, features high-flying four-wheel excitement with famous Monster Jam trucks and more. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. Feb. 9; 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 10; 1 p.m. Feb. 11. Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now through the arena box office, tickemaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000.