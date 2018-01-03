Events Listings: Jan. 3 through 9

THIS WEEK: Jan. 3 through 9

Clarence Spady Band, the renowned bluesman performs in a familiar place. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. 10 p.m. Jan. 5. Patrons must be 21 and older to attend. 570-822-2992

The RJ Scouton Band, the country outfit will perform country and rock originals and covers. Grotto Pizza Harveys Lake, 3445 Lakeside Drive, Harveys Lake. 8:30 p.m. Jan. 5

Black Tie Stereo, will perform their first full bar night of 2018. Harry’s, 302 Penn Ave., Scranton. 10 p.m. Jan. 6. $5 cover charge. Patrons must be 21 and older to attend.

Light Weight, a full band performance during an evening that features give-aways, including two tickets to see The Killers live at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. An audience member will qualify to win. The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton. 8 p.m. Jan. 6

Dave Brown and Mark Woodyatt, the guitarist songwriter (Brown) and the fiddle/mandolin player (Woodyatt) begin a residency that will reoccur on the first Sunday of every month and feature Brown and multiple regional musicians. Northslope Brewing Company, 33 Tunkhannock Highway, Dallas. 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 7. No cover charge. All ages welcome.

FUTURE

AMSOIL Arenacross Series, will take over the Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township, on Jan. 20 and 21. A professional race will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 20, consisting of 12 rounds of battle for the Ricky Carmichael Cup. An amateur race will take place at noon Jan. 21. Tickets start at $18 and are available at the arena box office, ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000.

WWE Live, featuring a multitude of WWE Superstars. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Pre-sale for tickets begins Nov. 27 through tickemaster.com.

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series, features high-flying four-wheel excitement with famous Monster Jam trucks and more. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. Feb. 9; 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 10; 1 p.m. Feb. 11. Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now through the arena box office, tickemaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000.