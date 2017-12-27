Events Listings: Dec. 27 through Jan. 2

THIS WEEK: Dec. 27 through Jan. 2

Start Making Sense, the renowned Talking Heads tribute band from Bethlehem with opening act Climbing Up the Hill, a tribute to Radiohead. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River Street, Plains Township. 9 p.m. Dec. 28. $15 in advance. http://bit.ly/2CbAe4N, 570-822-2992

Kluster Phunk and Riffmatik, two of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s funky jam outfits perform on the same night. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. Main St., Plains Township. 9:30 p.m. Dec. 29. http://bit.ly/2DWvxvW, 570-822-2992

Wreck the Halls, featuring Gods of Space, Planning for Burial, Inner Temple and Break of Aggression. 8 p.m. Dec. 29. The Other Side, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $5 at the door. Patrons must be 21 and older to attend.

Flux Capacitor, the three-piece neo-psychedelic rock band from the Reading area will perform. 667 N. River St., Plains Township. 10 p.m. Dec. 30. $8 in advance. http://bit.ly/2CceDLW, 570-822-2992

Jeff Dunham, the world-famous ventriloquist and his hilarious cast of dummies. 5 p.m. Dec. 30. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. Tickets start at $51.50 and are available at the arena box office, ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000.

New Year’s Eve Bash at The V-Spot, featuring the Asialena Band. The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton. 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31. $10 at the door. Special dinner menu. Kitchen open until midnight. Evening features giveaways, drink specials.

GoodStew featuring Rodney and Jon Godinez, known for their work in Bottom and the Godinez Brothers, will perform a New Year’s Eve show. 10 p.m. Dec. 31. $7 in advance. http://bit.ly/2DWAW6n, 570-822-2992

FUTURE

AMSOIL Arenacross Series, will take over the Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township, on Jan. 20 and 21. A professional race will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 20, consisting of 12 rounds of battle for the Ricky Carmichael Cup. An amateur race will take place at noon Jan. 21. Tickets start at $18 and are available at the arena box office, ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000.

WWE Live, featuring a multitude of WWE Superstars. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Pre-sale for tickets begins Nov. 27 through tickemaster.com.

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series, features high-flying four-wheel excitement with famous Monster Jam trucks and more. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. Feb. 9; 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 10; 1 p.m. Feb. 11. Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now through the arena box office, tickemaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000.