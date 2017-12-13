Events Listings: Dec. 13 through 19

THIS WEEK: Dec. 13 through 19

Wilkes-Barre POWER December Event, a networking event where Wilkes-Barre professionals and entrepreneurs can meet and mingle. El Rey Azteca, 681 Kidder St., Wilkes-Barre. 6 p.m. Dec. 14. Complimentary light fare; $5 margaritas and other drink specials. Professional photos by Darren Elias. Sign up to be a WB Power member at bit.ly/2AziLW8.

A Tribute to Tom Waits with MMLE, Mobile Meth Lab Explosion performs the music of Tom Waits. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River Street, Plains Township. 10 p.m. Dec. 15. http://holdmyticket.com/event/28949, 570-822-2992

Traverse the Abyss/The Aegean/Toothless/Terrorize This/Corners of Sanctuary, an evening of hard rock featuring five acts. Bones Bar, 1110 Wilkes-Barre Township Blvd., Wilkes-Barre. 9 p.m. Dec. 15. $5 cover. Patrons must be 21 and older to attend.

The Soul Shakers, Jesse Mower, Sharon O’Connell and Bill Coleman will make their venue debut, playing blues, funk and more. The Wine Cellar, 815 Mulberry St, Scranton. 9:30 p.m. Dec. 15.

Bands From Mars, an all-star lineup of members of Start Making Sense, Insidious Rays, Trouble City All Stars, Voir Voir and The Doug Hawk Proposition perform the music of David Bowie including the entire Ziggy Stardust album. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. 10 p.m. Dec. 16. $8. bit.ly/2Ae6Ys6, 570-822-2992

Das Black Milk, Girls Galore, a holiday show featuring two acts. The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton. 10 p.m. Dec. 16. $5 cover. Patrons must be 21 and older to attend.

NEPA Holiday Show, featuring The Menzingers, Tigers Jaw, Captain We’re Sinking, Three Man Cannon and The Hill You Die On. Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. 5 p.m. Dec. 16. $20 in advance; $25 at the door the evening of the show. bit.ly/2nRe6ch

Shots for Tots Holiday Dance Party, featuring complimentary hors d’oeuvres, give-aways, booze and dancing to live music by a house band led by A.J. Jump and Nick Driscoll. 7 p.m. Dec. 16. Bart & Urby’s 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $15 suggested donation at the door. Proceeds benefit the Erin Boote Scholarship for the Arts.

FUTURE

Misty Mountain 10 Year Anniversary Weekend, the locally rooted Led Zeppelin tribute performs two shows. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River Street, Plains Township. 10 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23. Lineups will feature founders Mike Dougherty and Justin Mazer with special guests Erik Deutsch (Leftover Salmon), David Butler (Guster) and Karina Rykman (Marco Benevento) on Dec. 22 and Aaron Fink, A.J. Jump, Matt Gabriel and Dustin Douglas on Dec. 23. Special two show price of $20. bit.ly/2yjwCd3, 570-822-2992

Suze, the Kingston-rooted funk-infused rock band will perform its annual holiday show featuring a tribute to jam juggernaut moe.. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. 10 p.m. Dec. 25. $10. bit.ly/2C8N0QK, 570-822-2992

Wreck the Halls, featuring Gods of Space, Planning for Burial, Inner Temple and Break of Aggression. 8 p.m. Dec. 29. The Other Side, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $5 at the door. Patrons must be 21 and older to attend.

Jeff Dunham, the world-famous ventriloquist and his hilarious cast of dummies. 5 p.m. Dec. 30. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. Tickets start at $51.50 and are available at the arena box office, ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000.

AMSOIL Arenacross Series, will take over the Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township, on Jan. 20 and 21. A professional race will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 20, consisting of 12 rounds of battle for the Ricky Carmichael Cup. An amateur race will take place at noon Jan. 21. Tickets start at $18 and are available at the arena box office, ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000.

WWE Live, featuring a multitude of WWE Superstars. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Pre-sale for tickets begins Nov. 27 through tickemaster.com.

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series, features high-flying four-wheel excitement with famous Monster Jam trucks and more. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. Feb. 9; 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 10; 1 p.m. Feb. 11. Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now through the arena box office, tickemaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000.