Events Listings: Dec. 6 to 12

THIS WEEK: Dec. 6 to 12
Asialena, the Scranton vocalist and guitarist. 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 7. The Lounge, 1024 Jackson St., Scranton. $50 wings; $2 Landsharks, 16-ounce cans and High Life bottles
Serene Green, the Lehigh Valley-based outfit is a growing fixture in the eastern Pennsylvania bluegrass community, and will perform as the after party to Keller Williams’ show in Wilkes-Barre earlier that evening. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. 10:30 p.m. Dec. 8. $5. http://bit.ly/2AewNv0, 570-822-2992
The Super Soulful Mike Dougherty, featuring vocalist and guitarist Mike Dougherty playing songs by Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Otis Redding and more. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. World of Brew Bar & Bottle Shop, 170 Laurel PLaza, Pittston Bypass. No cover.
Annual Glam Party, will take place starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at the River Grille, 670 N. River St., Suite 100, Plains Township. A red carpet themed party will feature Nawrocki Imports Glam bubbly. Formal dress is encouraged by not required. D.J. Hersh will provide musical entertainment, and baskets and prizes associated with local businesses will be raffled off. Donations will also be accepted, and proceeds will benefit S.A.F.E. (Supporting Autism and Families Everywhere). Half-priced drinks from 9 to 11 p.m.
The Liebacks Christmas Spectacular, featuring the sibling duo of Bill and Pete Lieback. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 9. Arturo’s restaurant and bar, 140 Main St., Dupont.
Crowded Streets, a tribute to Dave Matthews Band. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. 10 p.m. Dec. 9. $10 to $12. http://bit.ly/2jtX2DQ, 570-822-2992
Peculiar Brunch, featuring biscuits and gravy, duck confit and duck sausage potato hash, kimchi brisket burrito, fried chicken cordon bleu, butterscotch waffle with salted caramel, pulled pork breakfast disco tots and sides of tater tots with Sriracha mayo and scallions. All menu items $12.50 and under. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10. Sabatini’s Bottleshop & Bar, 1901 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
Blues Jam Series with The Soul Shakers, featuring special guest host Chris Mullineaux. 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 state Route 171, Union Dale. Musicians encouraged to join the jam.
Ice Racing Championships, an action packed night of professional motorcycle racing on ice. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. $15 to $39. Price increases on day of show. Tickets available at arena box office and ticketmaster.com.
