Events Listings: Dec. 6 to 12

THIS WEEK: Dec. 6 to 12

Asialena, the Scranton vocalist and guitarist. 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 7. The Lounge, 1024 Jackson St., Scranton. $50 wings; $2 Landsharks, 16-ounce cans and High Life bottles

Serene Green, the Lehigh Valley-based outfit is a growing fixture in the eastern Pennsylvania bluegrass community, and will perform as the after party to Keller Williams’ show in Wilkes-Barre earlier that evening. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. 10:30 p.m. Dec. 8. $5. http://bit.ly/2AewNv0, 570-822-2992

The Super Soulful Mike Dougherty, featuring vocalist and guitarist Mike Dougherty playing songs by Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Otis Redding and more. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. World of Brew Bar & Bottle Shop, 170 Laurel PLaza, Pittston Bypass. No cover.

Annual Glam Party, will take place starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at the River Grille, 670 N. River St., Suite 100, Plains Township. A red carpet themed party will feature Nawrocki Imports Glam bubbly. Formal dress is encouraged by not required. D.J. Hersh will provide musical entertainment, and baskets and prizes associated with local businesses will be raffled off. Donations will also be accepted, and proceeds will benefit S.A.F.E. (Supporting Autism and Families Everywhere). Half-priced drinks from 9 to 11 p.m.

The Liebacks Christmas Spectacular, featuring the sibling duo of Bill and Pete Lieback. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 9. Arturo’s restaurant and bar, 140 Main St., Dupont.

Crowded Streets, a tribute to Dave Matthews Band. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. 10 p.m. Dec. 9. $10 to $12. http://bit.ly/2jtX2DQ, 570-822-2992

Peculiar Brunch, featuring biscuits and gravy, duck confit and duck sausage potato hash, kimchi brisket burrito, fried chicken cordon bleu, butterscotch waffle with salted caramel, pulled pork breakfast disco tots and sides of tater tots with Sriracha mayo and scallions. All menu items $12.50 and under. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10. Sabatini’s Bottleshop & Bar, 1901 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Blues Jam Series with The Soul Shakers, featuring special guest host Chris Mullineaux. 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 state Route 171, Union Dale. Musicians encouraged to join the jam.

Ice Racing Championships, an action packed night of professional motorcycle racing on ice. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. $15 to $39. Price increases on day of show. Tickets available at arena box office and ticketmaster.com.

FUTURE

Wreck the Halls, featuring Gods of Space, Planning for Burial, Inner Temple and Break of Aggression. 8 p.m. Dec. 29. The Other Side, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $5 at the door. Patrons must be 21 and older to attend.

Jeff Dunham, the world-famous ventriloquist and his hilarious cast of dummies. 5 p.m. Dec. 30. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. Tickets start at $51.50 and are available at the arena box office, ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000.

AMSOIL Arenacross Series, will take over the Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township, on Jan. 20 and 21. A professional race will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 20, consisting of 12 rounds of battle for the Ricky Carmichael Cup. An amateur race will take place at noon Jan. 21. Tickets start at $18 and are available at the arena box office, ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000.

WWE Live, featuring a multitude of WWE Superstars. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Pre-sale for tickets begins Nov. 27 through tickemaster.com.

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series, features high-flying four-wheel excitement with famous Monster Jam trucks and more. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. Feb. 9; 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 10; 1 p.m. Feb. 11. Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now through the arena box office, tickemaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000.