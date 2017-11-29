Events Listings: Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

THIS WEEK: Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

Mephiskapheles, featuring members of Dub Is A Weapon with special guests Keystone Ska Exchange, Disposables and Franchesko Marx Band. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. 9 p.m. Dec. 1. $10 to $13. http://bit.ly/2ictuxO, 570-822-2992.

Rock The River, featuring Nashville skyline and Mountain Sky Orchetra, will benefit the Lackwanna River Conservation Association with its continued mission to involve the citizens of the Lackawanna River watershed with the conservation and stewardship of the river. 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 1. Hilton Scranto & Conference Center, 100 Adams Ave., Scranton. $22.03. http://bit.ly/2hBcYHx.

Dean Ford and the Beautiful Ones, the Portland, Maine-based Prince tribute group. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River Street, Plains Township. 9 p.m. Dec. 2. $10. http://bit.ly/2j1I6ND, 570-822-2992

David Earl Strubeck — Americana Songster, performing rock classics, blues and original music. World of Brew Bar & Bottle Shop, 170 Laurel Plaza, Pittston Bypass, Pittston. 8 p.m. Dec. 2. No cover

Black Tie Stereo, the popular power-pop outfit will perform at a Woodlands/Weekender event. The Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Township. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 1 into 2. Patrons must be 21 and older. Neat/fashionable dress code enforced.

Comedy and Metal Show, featuring Earthmouth, With Words Unspoken, WEEP, Talon Co., Brighter Days, Elliot Elliot, Ted Herbert, Erich Drexler, Dan Hoppel and Ray Meoni. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 2 into 3. The Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton. $5

FUTURE

Serene Green, the Lehigh Valley-based outfit is a growing fixture in the eastern Pennsylvania bluegrass community, and will perform as the after party to Keller Williams’ show in Wilkes-Barre earlier that evening. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. 10:30 p.m. Dec. 8. $5. http://bit.ly/2AewNv0, 570-822-2992

Crowded Streets, a tribute to Dave Matthews Band. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. 10 p.m. Dec. 9. $10 to $12. http://bit.ly/2jtX2DQ, 570-822-2992

Ice Racing Championships, an action packed night of professional motorcycle racing on ice. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. $15 to $39. Price increases on day of show. Tickets available at arena box office and ticketmaster.com.

Jeff Dunham, the world-famous ventriloquist and his hilarious cast of dummies. 5 p.m. Dec. 30. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. Tickets start at $51.50 and are available at the arena box office, ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000.

AMSOIL Arenacross Series, will take over the Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township, on Jan. 20 and 21. A professional race will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 20, consisting of 12 rounds of battle for the Ricky Carmichael Cup. An amateur race will take place at noon Jan. 21. Tickets start at $18 and are available at the arena box office, ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000.

WWE Live, featuring a multitude of WWE Superstars. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Pre-sale for tickets begins Nov. 27 through tickemaster.com.

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series, features high-flying four-wheel excitement with famous Monster Jam trucks and more. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. Feb. 9; 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 10; 1 p.m. Feb. 11. Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now through the arena box office, tickemaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000.