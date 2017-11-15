Events Listings: Nov. 15 to 21

THIS WEEK: Nov. 15 to 21

Leighann & Company, will perform from 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 17 at Slingshots Bar & Grill, 110 S. Main St., Moscow.

Flaxy Morgan, will perform from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre. No cover.

Tweed, Philadelphia’s funktronica powerhouse, will perform at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. Speical guest Newpy Hundo will also perform. Tickets cost $8 and are available at http://bit.ly/2iV6ZKe and at the door the evening of the show.

The Ruckus Duo, will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight on Nov. 18 at Ernie G’s Pub and Eatery, 1022 Main St., Avoca. Bring your boots for line dancing.

Ecorche, Buzzherd/THYDO/Earthmouth/Gods of Space, the five band bill takes over the stage from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Nov. 18 at The Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton. $7. Patrons must be 21 and older.

7800 Fahrenheit, a tribute to Bon Jovi, will perform at 10 p.m. Nov. 18 at the River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. Tickets cost $10 and are available at http://bit.ly/2z25W65 and at the door the evening of the show.

Mr. Softee/The Greater Victory/Shin Guard/Holy Pinto/Save Face, an all ages show takes place beginning at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at The Other Side, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $5 donation is collected to support touring bands.

Tommy Guns Band, will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 18 inside Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Township. No cover.

FUTURE

Dubsgiving, features wasitpurple?, GVO, moxyy, and wifimami during an evening of jamtronica and dubstep with lights and visuals provided by wifimami. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Nov. 22 at The Other Side, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $5 cover. Patrons must be 21 and older.

Subnotics, the large, local reggae ensemble brings their popular roots performance to the River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. 10 p.m. Nov. 22. Visit riverstreetjazzcafe.com or call 570-822-2992 for more details.

Clarence Spady Band, led by the local blues master, will perform at 10 p.m. Nov. 24 at the River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. For more information, visit riverstreetjazzcafe.com or call 570-822-2992.

After Thanksgiving Show, featuring Days In Transit, Just Blush and Idolizer. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Nov. 24 at the Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton. $5 cover.

Alyssa Lazar, the Nashville musician comes home to Scranton to perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 24 at Crotti’s On Ash, 1431 Ash St., Scranton.

Halfway to Hell, the AC/DC tribute, will perform at 10 p.m. Nov. 25 at the River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. For more information, visit riverstreetjazzcafe.com or call 570-822-2992.

Rock The River, featuring Nashville skyline and Mountain Sky Orchetra, will benefit the Lackwanna River Conservation Association with its continued mission to involve the citizens of the Lackawanna River watershed with the conservation and stewardship of the river. 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 1. Hilton Scranto & Conference Center, 100 Adams Ave., Scranton. $22.03. http://bit.ly/2hBcYHx.

Ice Racing Championships, an action packed night of professional motorcycle racing on ice. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. $15 to $39. Price increases on day of show. Tickets available at arena box office and ticketmaster.com.

Jeff Dunham, the world-famous ventriloquist and his hilarious cast of dummies. 5 p.m. Dec. 30. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. Tickets start at $51.50 and are available at the arena box office, ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000.