Events Listings: Oct. 25 to 31

THIS WEEK: Oct. 25 to 31

Hayley Jane and the Primates become Jenny & the Gumps, the Boston band that blends rock, soul and Americana plays music from “Forrest Gump.” River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. 9 p.m. Oct. 25. $8. 570-822-2992.

Sugar Skull Paint Night, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at Sabatini ‘s Bottle Shop, 1901 Wyoming Ave., Exeter. Join Mandala’s by Ariell for some painting fun, wine and take home a great halloween painting. You’ll recieve a hand printed sugar skull design that you have total freedom to choose your colors and add design. Everything will be supplies for you, your choice of canvas or wood, paint, brushes and other fun things you can add to your paintng. Canvas $38 and Wood $48 Registration is required for this event and space is limited. For more information, http://bit.ly/2xSxzuF

The Idol Kings – A tribute to Journey, John Mellencamp & Tom Petty, 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. 21 and over. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $10-$12. For more information, call (570) 822-2992.

Haunted History at Denison and Swetland, The Luzerne County Historical Society will present its Haunted History program at the Denison House, 35 Denison St., Forty Fort, and Swetland House, 885 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, on Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28, 2017, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Travel through centuries of superstitions, folklore and mourning customs at these two historic homes. For more information, https://tinyurl.com/yahrqh2c.

HalloWINEfest, the second annual hosted by the Wyoming County Community Fair. The indoor wine festival will benefit a new community playground, a new pavilion and horseshoe pits on the fairgrounds and will feature wineries, music, food, vendors and festive surprises. At the fairgrounds, 9141 US 6, Meshoppen. Noon until 5 p.m. Oct. 28. bit.ly/2fnsrJM.

NEPA Punk Rock Flea Market, sale/swap/barter marketplace with vinyl, music memorabilia, vintage, art, handmade items, collectibles, comics, clothing, oddities and much more. At the 109th Field Artiller Armory, 280 Market St., Wilkes-Barre, noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 29. bit.ly/2uiEKxs.

MiZ plays Petty (tribute to Tom Petty), featuring Mike Mizwinski, Jami Novak, Larry Moss and Michael Borowski. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. 9 p.m. Oct. 31. $5. 570-822-2992.