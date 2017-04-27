Events Listings: April 26-May 2

THIS WEEK: April 26-May 2

Post-festival Film Discussion, discuss the content and significance of some of the Spring Film Festival movies with others who have seen them. Facilitated by Ronnie Harvey, movie buff extraordinaire. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 1 p.m. April 28. Admission is free, and there’s no need to register. 570-996-1500.

DrinkaPalooza Wine & Whiskey Fest, the inaugural spirits-tasting event with vendors including Pennsylvania wineries, KingView Mead, Absolute Fine Cigars, Cynful Bliss, Green Mountain Energy, LuLaRoe, Serving Stone Creations and many more. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. April 29 with tasting sessions noon to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 7:30 p.m. $24. Age 21 and older. Details at drinkfestpa.com.

Waverly Spring Show, will feature innovative ways to enhance the home, inside and out, and attempts to bridge the gap between farmers and producers of environmentally-friendly products and their consumers. Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, Waverly. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29. Suggested $5 donation. 570-586-8191.

Wyoming Valley Martial Arts Challenge, showcases weapons, forms, wood breaking, fighting and team demos by a multitude of schools. Mohegan Sun Pococono, Keystone Grand Ballroom, 1280 state Route 315, Wilkes-Barre Township. $7 for spectators, children ages 4 and under free. 570-237-5253.

FUTURE

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, a film of the London production of the popular title starring Daniel Radcliffe. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 2 p.m. May 7 and 21. $14, $12 for seniors and members, $10 for children and students. 570-996-1500.

Free Movie, a screening of “Generation Found,” a film about a community fighting addiction. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 7 p.m. May 10. Admission, popcorn and soda are free. 570-996-1500.

Madison String Quartet, a concert in honor of Mother’s Day with the Madison String Quartet joined by Anthony Cecere. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 3 p.m. May 13. Free. 570-996-1500.

Fine Arts Fiesta, the 62nd annual arts festival with more than 50 juried artisans and craftspersons along with entertainment. Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. May 18 to 21. Info at fineartsfiesta.org.

Devine School of Dance May Recital, school artistic director Jaclene Devine, Abington Heights orchestra director Allison Covell and Abington Heights Choir Director, Dana Cerminaro collaborate to bring “Opening Night, From Screen to Stage” to the community. Pieces range from “Gone with the Wind” to “Twilight.” Abington Heights High School, 200 E. Grove St., Clarks Summit. 7:30 p.m. May 20. Tickets available at the event. 570-604-2398.

Dietrich Open Mic, will feature storyteller Hal Pratt as the headliner. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 7 p.m. May 26. Free and open to the public. Artists must sign up at 6:30 p.m. prior to the event. 570-996-1500.

Audubon Society Annual Banquet, an evening of appetizers, buffet dinner, beverages and a program on eagles with an appearance by Renshaw, an injured bald eagle who was rehabilitated by the Carbon County Environmental Education Center. Appletree Terrace, Newberry Estate, Pioneer Avenue, Dallas. 6 p.m. June 14. 570-479-0400.

Wine and Dine Festival, sponsored by the Dallas Rotary Club, with the Dallas Area Fall Fair, Inc., features tastings of the finest wines from the Back Mountain and Endless Mountain areas and beyond. A variety of food and goods will be available for sale by area vendors and craftsmen, with live musical entertainment. Noon-6 p.m. June 17 at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds, Rt. 118, Dallas.

Great Tastes of Pennsylvania Wine & Food Festival, will feature over 25 wineries, a beer tent, food and craft vendors, over-sized games, and three stages of live entertainment. Split Rock Resort, 100 Moseywood Rd., Lake Harmony. June 24 and $25. General admission costs $30. Visit splitrockresort.com for more information. 800-255-7625.