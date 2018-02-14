Concert Listings: Feb. 14 through 20

CONCERTS AT A GLANCE

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100

America, Feb. 15

Howard Gospel Choir, Feb. 17

An Evening with Poco and Jim Messina, Feb. 22

Blues Traveler, Feb. 28

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Twp. (800) 745-3000

Little Big Town, Feb. 22

Mercy Me and Tenth Avenue North, March 9

Judas Priest, March 13

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371

Rodney Atkins, Feb. 16

THIS WEEK: Feb. 14 through 20

America, the celebrated classic rock band responsible for such hits as “A Horse With No Name” and “Sister Golden Hair.” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $45 to $69. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Soul Shakers Winter Blues Guitarmageddon III, the Soul Shakers rhythm section (Sharon O’Connell and Bill Coleman) with keyboard player Eric Brody welcome their annual barrage of musicians. Featured this year are The Dalton 45s, Dustin Douglas, Jesse Mower, Mike MiZ, Joe Kopicki and Se Acabo. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. $20. http://bit.ly/2DOYhpU or 570-344-1111

Howard Gospel Choir, comprised of students and alumni from Howard University and steeped in tradition, the choir embraces both contemporary and traditional gospel and performs church hymns, Negro spirituals and classically arranged anthems. 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $10. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

The Wailin’ Jennys, the acclaimed international folk trio, will bring their national tour to Misericordia University 730 p.m. Feb. 19 in support of their first new album in six years “Fifteen.” The concert will take place in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall. Tickets are $30 for premium seating and $20 general admission. The general public may purchase tickets starting Jan. 15. Info, 570-674-6719.

FUTURE

Little Big Town, the country ensemble comes to town with special guests Kacey Musgraves and Midland. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Tickets start at $21. 800-745-3000

Mercy Me, the award-winning Christian wraps up its successful Lifer Tour with special guest Tenth Avenue North. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. March 9. Tickets go on sale Nov. 10. 800-745-3000

Judas Priest, the heavy metal icons tour in support of their forthcoming record “Firepower.” Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. March 13. Tickets start at $36.75. 800-745-3000

NEPA Bach Festival, three concerts over two days, including an organ concert 4 p.m. March 17 at First Presbyterian Church, Wilkes-Barre, a chamber music concert featuring members of the Arcadia Festival Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. March 17 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Wilkes-Barre, and a performance of Bach’s masterpiece, the St. Matthew Passion, sung by the Arcadia Chorale, 3 p.m. March 18 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Wilkes-Barre. A free will offering will be accepted at the organ concert. Tickets to the chamber concert and choral concert are $15, $12 and, for students with ID, free. Info, 570-871-0350 or arcadiachorale.org.

Northern Tier Symphony Orchestra will perform two spring concerts featuring Tchaikovsky’s Overture of 1812. 8 p.m. April 13 at Blue Ridge High School, 5058 School Road, New Milford and 8 p.m. April 20 at Tunkhannock Middle School, 200 Franklin Ave., Tunkhannock. For more information, call 570-289-1090. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 570-762-3389.