Concert Listings: Jan. 31 through Feb. 6

CONCERTS AT A GLANCE

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Feb. 8

Scotty McCreery, Feb. 10

America, Feb. 15

Howard Gospel Choir, Feb. 17

An Evening with Poco and Jim Messina, Feb. 22

Blues Traveler, Feb. 28

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Twp. (800) 745-3000

Little Big Town, Feb. 22

Mercy Me and Tenth Avenue North, March 9

Judas Priest, March 13

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371

Go 90s with The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air, Feb. 3

Voyage, Journey tribute band, Feb. 9

Rodney Atkins, Feb. 16

Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0249

Dead On Live, Feb. 2

Hey Nineteen, Steely Dan tribute band, Feb. 3

Corky Laing, Feb. 8

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg (570) 420-2808

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Feb. 9

Sherman Winter Jam, Feb. 10

THIS WEEK: Jan. 31 through Feb. 6

Dead On Live, recreating historic Grateful Dead shows from the band’s historic 1980s run at Radio City Music Hall. 8 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. $26. http://bit.ly/2nnEyaJ or 570-325-0249

Go 90s with The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air, a seven-piece band from New York City that came together to perform a live 90s show. 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. $15 and $20. http://bit.ly/2BGRUTU, 610-826-9200

Hey Nineteen, an 11-piece ensemble performing the music of Steely Dan. 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. $29. http://bit.ly/2rWM9lw or 570-325-0249

FUTURE

Tedeschi Trucks Band, the 12-piece blues, rock and soul ensemble led by Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $45 to $75. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Scotty McCreery, the award-winning country artist and former “American Idol.” 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $35 to $59. kirbycenter.org or 570-826-1100

Sherman Winter Jam, featuring Launch Pad, Schmidtwood Flow, Appalachian Gypsy Tribe, Jordan Grace, South of the Peak and Steve Kirchuk. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. $15, $18. http://ticketf.ly/2DPla0z or 570-420-2808

America, the celebrated classic rock band responsible for such hits as “A Horse With No Name” and “Sister Golden Hair.” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $45 to $69. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Soul Shakers Winter Blues Guitarmageddon III, the Soul Shakers rhythm section (Sharon O’Connell and Bill Coleman) with keyboard player Eric Brody welcome their annual barage of musicians. Featured this year are The Dalton 45s, Dustin Douglas, Jesse Mower, Mike MiZ, Joe Kopicki and Se Acabo. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. $20. http://bit.ly/2DOYhpU or 570-344-1111

The Wailin’ Jennys, the acclaimed international folk trio, will bring their national tour to Misericordia University 730 p.m. Feb. 19 in support of their first new album in six years “Fifteen.” The concert will take place in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall. Tickets are $30 for premium seating and $20 general admission. The general public may purchase tickets starting Jan. 15. Info, 570-674-6719.

Little Big Town, the country ensemble comes to town with special guests Kacey Musgraves and Midland. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Tickets start at $21. 800-745-3000

Mercy Me, the award-winning Christian wraps up its successful Lifer Tour with special guest Tenth Avenue North. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. March 9. Tickets go on sale Nov. 10. 800-745-3000

Judas Priest, the heavy metal icons tour in support of their forthcoming record “Firepower.” Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. March 13. Tickets start at $36.75. 800-745-3000