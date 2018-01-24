Concert Listings: Jan. 24 through 30
THIS WEEK: Jan. 24 through 30
Turkuaz, the nine-piece “powerfunk” outfit from Brooklyn, N.Y. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 9:30 p.m. Jan. 26. $18 in advance, $20 day of the show. http://ticketf.ly/2CiXAFu, 570-420-2808
Thompson Square, the multi-platinum selling country duo. 8 p.m. Jan. 26. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. $22, $27. http://bit.ly/2CCGPYj, 610-826-9200
The Man in Black, a tribute to Johnny Cash starring Shawn Barker. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $20 to $35. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100
Live Dead & Riders ‘69, comprised of Grateful Dead pianist Tom Constanten and former members of Jefferson Starship, Rat Dog and New Riders of the Purple Sage will perform the original Fillmore-era collaboration of Grateful Dead and New Riders of the Purple Sage. 8 p.m. Jan. 27. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. $20, $27. http://bit.ly/2DAMS0U, 610-826-9200
Hot Blooded, the Foreigner tribute, known for duplicating the band’s multi-layered harmonies. 8 p.m. Jan. 27. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. $24. http://bit.ly/2n6FEYt, 570-325-0249
An Evening with Umphrey’s McGee, the progressive-rock jam band from Chicago. 8 p.m. Jan. 28. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. $25.50, $28. http://bit.ly/2F8lPpX, 610-826-9200
Billy Strings, the Nashville-based bluegrass phenom who’s played among the bluegrass elite. 8 p.m. Jan. 29. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $20, $25. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100
FUTURE
The Wailin’ Jennys, the acclaimed international folk trio, will bring their national tour to Misericordia University 730 p.m. Feb. 19 in support of their first new album in six years “Fifteen.” The concert will take place in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall. Tickets are $30 for premium seating and $20 general admission. The general public may purchase tickets starting Jan. 15. Info, 570-674-6719.
Little Big Town, the country ensemble comes to town with special guests Kacey Musgraves and Midland. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Tickets start at $21. 800-745-3000
Mercy Me, the award-winning Christian wraps up its successful Lifer Tour with special guest Tenth Avenue North. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. March 9. Tickets go on sale Nov. 10. 800-745-3000
Judas Priest, the heavy metal icons tour in support of their forthcoming record “Firepower.” Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. March 13. Tickets start at $36.75. 800-745-3000
