Concert Listings: Jan. 24 through 30

CONCERTS AT A GLANCE

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100

The Man in Black, Johnny Cash tribute, Jan. 27

Billy Strings, Jan. 29

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Feb. 8

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Twp. (800) 745-3000

Little Big Town, Feb. 22

Mercy Me and Tenth Avenue North, March 9

Judas Priest, March 13

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371

Thompson Square, Jan. 26

Live Dead & Rider ‘69, Jan. 27

An Evening With Umphrey’s McGee, Jan. 28

Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0249

Hot Blooed (The Foreigner Tribute), Jan. 27

Corky Laing, Feb. 8

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg (570) 420-2808

Turkuaz, Jan. 26

Killswitch Engage & Anthrax, Jan. 27

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Feb. 9

THIS WEEK: Jan. 24 through 30

Turkuaz, the nine-piece “powerfunk” outfit from Brooklyn, N.Y. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 9:30 p.m. Jan. 26. $18 in advance, $20 day of the show. http://ticketf.ly/2CiXAFu, 570-420-2808

Thompson Square, the multi-platinum selling country duo. 8 p.m. Jan. 26. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. $22, $27. http://bit.ly/2CCGPYj, 610-826-9200

The Man in Black, a tribute to Johnny Cash starring Shawn Barker. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $20 to $35. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Live Dead & Riders ‘69, comprised of Grateful Dead pianist Tom Constanten and former members of Jefferson Starship, Rat Dog and New Riders of the Purple Sage will perform the original Fillmore-era collaboration of Grateful Dead and New Riders of the Purple Sage. 8 p.m. Jan. 27. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. $20, $27. http://bit.ly/2DAMS0U, 610-826-9200

Hot Blooded, the Foreigner tribute, known for duplicating the band’s multi-layered harmonies. 8 p.m. Jan. 27. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. $24. http://bit.ly/2n6FEYt, 570-325-0249

An Evening with Umphrey’s McGee, the progressive-rock jam band from Chicago. 8 p.m. Jan. 28. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. $25.50, $28. http://bit.ly/2F8lPpX, 610-826-9200

Billy Strings, the Nashville-based bluegrass phenom who’s played among the bluegrass elite. 8 p.m. Jan. 29. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $20, $25. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

FUTURE

The Wailin’ Jennys, the acclaimed international folk trio, will bring their national tour to Misericordia University 730 p.m. Feb. 19 in support of their first new album in six years “Fifteen.” The concert will take place in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall. Tickets are $30 for premium seating and $20 general admission. The general public may purchase tickets starting Jan. 15. Info, 570-674-6719.

Little Big Town, the country ensemble comes to town with special guests Kacey Musgraves and Midland. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Tickets start at $21. 800-745-3000

Mercy Me, the award-winning Christian wraps up its successful Lifer Tour with special guest Tenth Avenue North. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. March 9. Tickets go on sale Nov. 10. 800-745-3000

Judas Priest, the heavy metal icons tour in support of their forthcoming record “Firepower.” Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. March 13. Tickets start at $36.75. 800-745-3000