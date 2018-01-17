Concert Listings: Jan. 17 through 23
The Accidentals, named among Yahoo Music’s Top 10 Bands to Watch in 2017, the Michigan-based outfit brings a unique approach to songcraft and musicality. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Jan. 18. $15 in advance; $20 day of show. 570-826-1100
Free Range Folk grafts a hybrid of New Orleans second-line style with potent dirt rock jams onto its bluegrass roots. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. Free. bit.ly/2DjHzTG, 570-325-0249
Back in Black, a tribute to AC/DC. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Jan. 19. $15 in advance; $20 day of show. 570-826-1100
US & FLOYD the Pink Floyd Experience, a tribute to psychedelic revolutionaries Pink Floyd. 8 p.m. Jan. 20. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. $25. bit.ly/2ELFrQw, 570-325-0249
ARRIVAL from Sweden, a tribute to disco dandies ABBA. 7 p.m. Jan. 20. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $25, $35. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100
FUTURE
Turkuaz, the nine-piece “powerfunk” outfit from Brooklyn, N.Y. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 9:30 p.m. Jan. 26. $18 in advance, $20 day of the show. http://ticketf.ly/2CiXAFu, 570-420-2808
The Wailin’ Jennys, the acclaimed international folk trio, will bring their national tour to Misericordia University 730 p.m. Feb. 19 in support of their first new album in six years “Fifteen.” The concert will take place in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall. Tickets are $30 for premium seating and $20 general admission. The general public may purchase tickets starting Jan. 15. Info, 570-674-6719.
Little Big Town, the country ensemble comes to town with special guests Kacey Musgraves and Midland. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Tickets start at $21. 800-745-3000
Mercy Me, the award-winning Christian wraps up its successful Lifer Tour with special guest Tenth Avenue North. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. March 9. Tickets go on sale Nov. 10. 800-745-3000
Judas Priest, the heavy metal icons tour in support of their forthcoming record “Firepower.” Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. March 13. Tickets start at $36.75. 800-745-3000
