Concert Listings: Jan. 10 through 16

CONCERTS AT A GLANCE

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100

Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band, Jan. 13

The Accidentals, Jan. 18

Back in Black: the AC/DC Tribute, Jan. 19

ARRIVAL From Sweden, Jan. 20

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Twp. (800) 745-3000

Little Big Town, Feb. 22

Mercy Me and Tenth Avenue North, March 9

Judas Priest, March 13

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371

Rebelution and Raging Fyah, Jan. 14

Thompson Square, Jan. 26

Live Dead & Rider ‘69, Jan. 27

An Evening With Umphrey’s McGee, Jan. 28

Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0249

Slocan Ramblers, Jan. 12

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, Jan. 13

Corky Laing, Feb. 8

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg (570) 420-2808

Turkuaz, Jan. 26

Killswitch Engage & Anthrax, Jan. 27

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Feb. 9

THIS WEEK: Jan. 10 through 16

Slocan Ramblers, a Canadian quartet that brings a bold, dynamic approach to bluegrass that is rooted in tradition. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Jan. 12. $15 in advance. http://bit.ly/2DrX1bS, 570-325-0249

Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band, the jazz outfit led by iconic Allman Brothers Band Drummer Jai Johanny “Jaimoe” Johanson. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Jan. 13. $20 in advance; $25 day of show. 570-826-1100

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, the Wilkes-Barre-based power blues trio performs in Jim Thorpe with special guest Ed Randazzo. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Jan. 13. $18 in advance, $20 day of show. http://bit.ly/2lfudfc, 570-325-0249

Rebelution and Raging Fyah, the California reggae band tours on the strength of its fifth studio album “Falling Into Place.” Penn’a Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Jan. 14. $25.50 in advance, $28 day of show. http://bit.ly/2CxVZhI, 610-826-9200

FUTURE

The Accidentals, named among Yahoo Music’s Top 10 Bands to Watch in 2017, the Michigan-based outfit brings a unique approach to songcraft and musicality. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Jan. 18. $15 in advance; $20 day of show. 570-826-1100

Back in Black, a tribute to AC/DC. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Jan. 19. $15 in advance; $20 day of show. 570-826-1100

Turkuaz, the nine-piece “powerfunk” outfit from Brooklyn, N.Y. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 9:30 p.m. Jan. 26. $18 in advance, $20 day of the show. http://ticketf.ly/2CiXAFu, 570-420-2808

The Wailin’ Jennys, the acclaimed international folk trio, will bring their national tour to Misericordia University 730 p.m. Feb. 19 in support of their first new album in six years “Fifteen.” The concert will take place in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall. Tickets are $30 for premium seating and $20 general admission. The general public may purchase tickets starting Jan. 15. Info, 570-674-6719.

Little Big Town, the country ensemble comes to town with special guests Kacey Musgraves and Midland. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Tickets start at $21. 800-745-3000

Mercy Me, the award-winning Christian wraps up its successful Lifer Tour with special guest Tenth Avenue North. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. March 9. Tickets go on sale Nov. 10. 800-745-3000

Judas Priest, the heavy metal icons tour in support of their forthcoming record “Firepower.” Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. March 13. Tickets start at $36.75. 800-745-3000