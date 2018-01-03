Concert Listings: Jan. 3 through 9

CONCERTS AT A GLANCE

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100

Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band, Jan. 13

The Accidentals, Jan. 18

Back in Black: the AC/DC Tribute, Jan. 19

ARRIVAL From Sweden, Jan. 20

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Twp. (800) 745-3000

Little Big Town, Feb. 22

Mercy Me and Tenth Avenue North, March 9

Judas Priest, March 13

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371

Rebelution and Raging Fyah, Jan. 14

Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0249

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, Jan. 13

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg (570) 420-2808

Turkuaz, Jan. 26

Killswitch Engage & Anthrax, Jan. 27

THIS WEEK: Jan. 3 through 9

FUTURE

Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band, the jazz outfit led by iconic Allman Brothers Band Drummer Jai Johanny “Jaimoe” Johanson. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Jan. 13. $20 in advance; $25 day of show. 570-826-1100

Rebelution and Raging Fyah, the California reggae band tours on the strength of its fifth studio album “Falling Into Place.” Penn’a Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Jan. 14. $25.50 in advance, $28 day of show. http://bit.ly/2CxVZhI, 610-826-9200

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, the Wilkes-Barre-based power blues trio performs in Jim Thorpe with special guest Ed Randazzo. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Jan. 13. $18 in advance, $20 day of show. http://bit.ly/2lfudfc, 570-325-0249

The Accidentals, named among Yahoo Music’s Top 10 Bands to Watch in 2017, the Michigan-based outfit brings a unique approach to songcraft and musicality. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Jan. 18. $15 in advance; $20 day of show. 570-826-1100

Back in Black, a tribute to AC/DC. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Jan. 19. $15 in advance; $20 day of show. 570-826-1100

Little Big Town, the country ensemble comes to town with special guests Kacey Musgraves and Midland. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Tickets start at $21. 800-745-3000

Mercy Me, the award-winning Christian wraps up its successful Lifer Tour with special guest Tenth Avenue North. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. March 9. Tickets go on sale Nov. 10. 800-745-3000

Judas Priest, the heavy metal icons tour in support of their forthcoming record “Firepower.” Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. March 13. Tickets start at $36.75. 800-745-3000