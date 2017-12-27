Concert Listings: Dec. 27 through Jan. 2

CONCERTS AT A GLANCE

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100

Cabinet, Dec. 31

Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band, Jan. 13

The Accidentals, Jan. 18

Back in Black: the AC/DC Tribute, Jan. 19

ARRIVAL From Sweden, Jan. 20

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Twp. (800) 745-3000

Little Big Town, Feb. 22

Mercy Me and Tenth Avenue North, March 9

Judas Priest, March 13

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371

Back to the Eighties with Jessie’s Girl, Dec. 29

Get The Led Out, Dec. 30 and 31

Rebelution and Raging Fyah, Jan. 14

Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0249

The BStreet Band, Springsteen tribute, Dec. 30

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, Jan. 13

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg (570) 420-2808

Turkuaz, Jan. 26

Killswitch Engage & Anthrax, Jan. 27

THIS WEEK: Dec. 27 through Jan. 2

Back to the Eighties Show with Jessie’s Girl, performing the music of Bon Jovi, Cindi Lauper, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Prince and more. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Dec. 29. $22 in advance, $27 day of show. http://bit.ly/2BNJpKQ, 610-826-9200

Cabinet, the NEPA-based bluegrass ensemble performs a New Year’s Eve show in their home region on the heels of their latest album release. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 9 p.m. Dec. 31. $20, $25. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

The BStreet Band, a tribute to Bruce Springsteen with special guest Vini Lopez. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Dec. 30. $20 in advance, $25 day of show. http://bit.ly/2ldIgBL, 570-325-0249.

FUTURE

Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band, the jazz outfit led by iconic Allman Brothers Band Drummer Jai Johanny “Jaimoe” Johanson. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Jan. 13. $20 in advance; $25 day of show. 570-826-1100

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, the Wilkes-Barre-based power blues trio performs in Jim Thorpe with special guest Ed Randazzo. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Jan. 13. $18 in advance, $20 day of show. http://bit.ly/2lfudfc, 570-325-0249

The Accidentals, named among Yahoo Music’s Top 10 Bands to Watch in 2017, the Michigan-based outfit brings a unique approach to songcraft and musicality. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Jan. 18. $15 in advance; $20 day of show. 570-826-1100

Back in Black, a tribute to AC/DC. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Jan. 19. $15 in advance; $20 day of show. 570-826-1100

Little Big Town, the country ensemble comes to town with special guests Kacey Musgraves and Midland. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Tickets start at $21. 800-745-3000

Mercy Me, the award-winning Christian wraps up its successful Lifer Tour with special guest Tenth Avenue North. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. March 9. Tickets go on sale Nov. 10. 800-745-3000

Judas Priest, the heavy metal icons tour in support of their forthcoming record “Firepower.” Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. March 13. Tickets start at $36.75. 800-745-3000