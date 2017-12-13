Concert Listings: Dec. 13 through 19

CONCERTS AT A GLANCE

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100

Trapt: Acoustic Night with Chris Taylor Brown, Dec. 15

The Oak Ridge Boys’ Christmas Celebration Tour, Dec. 18

Cabinet, Dec. 31

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Twp. (800) 745-3000

Little Big Town, Feb. 22

Mercy Me and Tenth Avenue North, March 9

Judas Priest, March 13

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371

The Eagles Experience, Dec. 16

Back to the Eighties with Jessie’s Girl, Dec. 29

Get The Led Out, Dec. 30 and 31

Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0249

Samantha Fish, Dec. 14

Yarn, Dec. 22

Adam Ezra, Dec. 23

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg (570) 420-2808

Dopapod, Dec. 15

Patent Pending, Dec. 23

Turkuaz, Jan. 26

THIS WEEK: Dec. 13 through 19

Samantha Fish, the blues and roots rock up and comer. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Dec. 14. $23. bit.ly/2ALgLH9, 570-325-0249

Trapt: Acoustic Night with Chris Taylor Brown, the guitarist and lead vocalist for California rock outfit Trapt, best known for their 2002 single “Headstrong.” F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Dec. 15. $15, $18. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Dopapod, the pyschedelic, electronically-infused jam band from Boston performs with special guests lespecial. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 9 p.m. Dec. 15. $18 in advance; $20 day of show. ticketf.ly/2ARaSIz, 570-420-2808

The Eagles Experience, a tribute to the iconic country-rock band. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Dec. 16. $15 in advance, $20 days of show. bit.ly/2BXExPK, 610-826-9200

The Oak Ridge Boys’ Christmas Celebration Tour, the distinctive sound that melds four-part harmonies and upbeat songs has spawned dozens of Country hits. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18. $32.50 to $78. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

FUTURE

Cabinet, the NEPA-based bluegrass ensemble performs a New Year’s Eve show in their home region on the heels of their latest album release. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 9 p.m. Dec. 31. $20, $25. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band, the jazz outfit led by iconic Allman Brothers Band Drummer Jai Johanny “Jaimoe” Johanson. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Jan. 13. $20 in advance; $25 day of show. 570-826-1100.

The Accidentals, named among Yahoo Music’s Top 10 Bands to Watch in 2017, the Michigan-based outfit brings a unique approach to songcraft and musicality. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Jan. 18. $15 in advance; $20 day of show. 570-826-1100.

Back in Black, a tribute to AC/DC. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Jan. 19. $15 in advance; $20 day of show. 570-826-1100.

Little Big Town, the country ensemble comes to town with special guests Kacey Musgraves and Midland. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Tickets start at $21. 800-745-3000

Mercy Me, the award-winning Christian wraps up its successful Lifer Tour with special guest Tenth Avenue North. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. March 9. Tickets go on sale Nov. 10. 800-745-3000

Judas Priest, the heavy metal icons tour in support of their forthcoming record “Firepower.” Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. March 13. Tickets start at $36.75. 800-745-3000