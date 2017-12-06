Concert Listings: Dec. 6 to 12
CONCERTS AT A GLANCE
F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100
Let It Snow, featuring All Time Low, MAX, Olivia Holt, Grace VanderWaal, Jake Miller, and a Pre-Show performance from Taylor Grey, Dec. 7
Keller Williams, Dec. 8
Trapt: Acoustic Night with Chris Taylor Brown, Dec. 15
The Oak Ridge Boys’ Christmas Celebration Tour, Dec. 18
Cabinet, Dec. 31
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Twp. (800) 745-3000
Little Big Town, Feb. 22
Mercy Me and Tenth Avenue North, March 9
Judas Priest, March 13
Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371
The Eagles Experience, Dec. 16
Back to the Eighties with Jessie’s Girl, Dec. 29
Get The Led Out, Dec. 30 and 31
Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0249
Enter The Haggis, Dec. 8
Craig Thatcher and Friends Rockin’ Christmas, Dec. 9
Samantha Fish, Dec. 14
Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg (570) 420-2808
Smith & Meyers of Shinedown, Dec. 6
Sara Evans — at Christmas, Dec. 7
Winger, Dec. 9
The Everly Brothers Experience, rescheduled for May 20.
THIS WEEK: Dec. 6 to 12
Smith and Myers of Shinedown, the acoustic side project of Shinedown frontman Brent Smith and guitarist Zach Myers. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Dec. 5. $29.50, $33. http://ticketf.ly/2AeOCu6
Let It Show, featuring All Time Low, MAX, Olivia Holt, Grace VanderWaal, Jake Miller, and a pre-show performance by Taylor Grey. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. Dec. 7. $25, $35. 570-826-1100
Sara Evans — At Christmas, the multi-platinum country entertainer with five hit singles to her name including “No Place That Far” and “A Little Bit Stronger.” Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Dec. 7. $44 to $59. http://ticketf.ly/2jtLcJH
Enter The Haggis, the Toronto roots, Celtic rock band. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Dec. 8. $25. http://bit.ly/2iqkB06
Keller Williams, acclaimed instrumentalist and songwriter who created his own style of music dubbed acoustic dance music. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 9 p.m. Dec. 8. $25, $30. 570-826-1100
comments powered by Disqus