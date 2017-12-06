Concert Listings: Dec. 6 to 12

CONCERTS AT A GLANCE

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100

Let It Snow, featuring All Time Low, MAX, Olivia Holt, Grace VanderWaal, Jake Miller, and a Pre-Show performance from Taylor Grey, Dec. 7

Keller Williams, Dec. 8

Trapt: Acoustic Night with Chris Taylor Brown, Dec. 15

The Oak Ridge Boys’ Christmas Celebration Tour, Dec. 18

Cabinet, Dec. 31

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Twp. (800) 745-3000

Little Big Town, Feb. 22

Mercy Me and Tenth Avenue North, March 9

Judas Priest, March 13

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371

The Eagles Experience, Dec. 16

Back to the Eighties with Jessie’s Girl, Dec. 29

Get The Led Out, Dec. 30 and 31

Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0249

Enter The Haggis, Dec. 8

Craig Thatcher and Friends Rockin’ Christmas, Dec. 9

Samantha Fish, Dec. 14

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg (570) 420-2808

Smith & Meyers of Shinedown, Dec. 6

Sara Evans — at Christmas, Dec. 7

Winger, Dec. 9

The Everly Brothers Experience, rescheduled for May 20.

THIS WEEK: Dec. 6 to 12

Smith and Myers of Shinedown, the acoustic side project of Shinedown frontman Brent Smith and guitarist Zach Myers. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Dec. 5. $29.50, $33. http://ticketf.ly/2AeOCu6

Let It Show, featuring All Time Low, MAX, Olivia Holt, Grace VanderWaal, Jake Miller, and a pre-show performance by Taylor Grey. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. Dec. 7. $25, $35. 570-826-1100

Sara Evans — At Christmas, the multi-platinum country entertainer with five hit singles to her name including “No Place That Far” and “A Little Bit Stronger.” Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Dec. 7. $44 to $59. http://ticketf.ly/2jtLcJH

Enter The Haggis, the Toronto roots, Celtic rock band. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Dec. 8. $25. http://bit.ly/2iqkB06

Keller Williams, acclaimed instrumentalist and songwriter who created his own style of music dubbed acoustic dance music. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 9 p.m. Dec. 8. $25, $30. 570-826-1100

FUTURE

Trapt: Acoustic Night with Chris Taylor Brown, the guitarist and lead vocalist for California rock outfit Trapt, best known for their 2002 single “Headstrong.” F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Dec. 15. $15, $18. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

The Oak Ridge Boys’ Christmas Celebration Tour, the distinctive sound that melds four-part harmonies and upbeat songs has spawned dozens of Country hits. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18. $32.50 to $78. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Cabinet, the NEPA-based bluegrass ensemble performs a New Year’s Eve show in their home region on the heels of their latest album release. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 9 p.m. Dec. 31. $20, $25. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Little Big Town, the country ensemble comes to town with special guests Kacey Musgraves and Midland. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Tickets start at $21. 800-745-3000

Mercy Me, the award-winning Christian wraps up its successful Lifer Tour with special guest Tenth Avenue North. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. March 9. Tickets go on sale Nov. 10. 800-745-3000

Judas Priest, the heavy metal icons tour in support of their forthcoming record “Firepower.” Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. March 13. Tickets start at $36.75. 800-745-3000