Concert Listings: Nov. 28 to Dec. 5

CONCERTS AT A GLANCE

THIS WEEK: Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

Christmas with Jennifer Nettles, the Grammy-winning country music superstar brings her Christmas show to the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30. $39.50 to $99. 570-826-1100

Battery: The Masters of Metallica, a critically acclaimed tribute that opened for Metallica on its 1998 Garage Inc. Tour. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Dec. 1. $15, $20. 570-826-1100

Twelve Twenty Four, the locally-rooted ensemble playing the music of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and arrangements of other holiday classics. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2. $26. http://bit.ly/2k7QvCM

Alive! ‘75, tribute band, will present a classic 1975 KISS concert experience. Sherman Theater, 524 Main Street, Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Dec. 2. http://ticketf.ly/2nirnuj

An Evening with Todd Rundgren, the songwriter, guitarist and producer who created the iconic 1973 album “A Wizard, A True Star.” Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Dec. 2. $29, $34. http://bit.ly/2xejVnO

Spoon, the American rock band from Austin, Texas, will perform with special guest White Reaper. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Dec. 3. $27.50, $30. http://ticketf.ly/2ieDpD5

FUTURE

Smith and Myers of Shinedown, the acoustic side project of Shinedown frontman Brent Smith and guitarist Zach Myers. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Dec. 5. $29.50, $33. http://ticketf.ly/2AeOCu6

Let It Show, featuring All Time Low, MAX, Olivia Holt, Grace VanderWaal, Jake Miller, and a pre-show performance by Taylor Grey. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. Dec. 7. $25, $35. 570-826-1100

Sara Evans — At Christmas, the multi-platinum country entertainer with five hit singles to her name including “No Place That Far” and “A Little Bit Stronger.” Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Dec. 7. $44 to $59. http://ticketf.ly/2jtLcJH

Keller Williams, acclaimed instrumentalist and songwriter who created his own style of music dubbed acoustic dance music. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 9 p.m. Dec. 8. $25, $30. 570-826-1100

Trapt: Acoustic Night with Chris Taylor Brown, the guitarist and lead vocalist for California rock outfit Trapt, best known for their 2002 single “Headstrong.” F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Dec. 15. $15, $18. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

The Oak Ridge Boys’ Christmas Celebration Tour, the distinctive sound that melds four-part harmonies and upbeat songs has spawned dozens of Country hits. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18. $32.50 to $78. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Cabinet, the NEPA-based bluegrass ensemble performs a New Year’s Eve show in their home region on the heels of their latest album release. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 9 p.m. Dec. 31. $20, $25. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Little Big Town, the country ensemble comes to town with special guests Kacey Musgraves and Midland. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Tickets start at $21. 800-745-3000

Mercy Me, the award-winning Christian wraps up its successful Lifer Tour with special guest Tenth Avenue North. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. March 9. Tickets go on sale Nov. 10. 800-745-3000

Judas Priest, the heavy metal icons tour in support of their forthcoming record “Firepower.” Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. March 13. Tickets start at $36.75. 800-745-3000