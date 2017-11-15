Concert Listings: Nov. 15 to 21

CONCERTS AT A GLANCE

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100

Let It Show feat. All Time Low, Grace VanderWaal, MAX and Jake Miller, Dec. 7

Simply Three, Nov. 15

Stevie Ray Vaughan Retrospective feat. Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, Nov. 18

Night Ranger and Loverboy, Nov. 24

Christmas with Jennifer Nettles, Nov. 30

Battery: The Maters of Metallica, Dec. 1

Let It Snow, featuring All Time Low, MAX, Olivia Holt, Grace VanderWaal, Jake Miller, and a Pre-Show performance from Taylor Grey, Dec. 7

Keller Williams, Dec. 8

Trapt: Acoustic Night with Chris Taylor Brown, Dec. 15

The Oak Ridge Boys’ Christmas Celebration Tour, Dec. 18

Cabinet, Dec. 31

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Twp. (800) 745-3000

Trans Siberian Orchestra, Nov. 19

Little Big Town, Feb. 22

Mercy Me and Tenth Avenue North, March 9

Judas Priest, March 13

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371

Gene Watson, Nov. 17

Dark Star Orchestra, Nov. 22

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg (570) 420-2808

The Everly Brothers Experience, rescheduled for May 20.

Hollywood Undead with Butcher Babies and Demrick, Nov. 21

Railroad Earth, Nov. 24 and 25

Seether, Nov. 28

THIS WEEK: Nov. 15 to 21

Simply Three, an electrifying trio that tackles everything from Puccini and Gershwin to pop artists like Adele, Coldplay and Michael Jackson. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15. $10. 570-826-1100.

Gene Watson, the country veteran who has thrilled listeners for more than 50 years with hits like “Farewell Party” and “Fourteen Carat Mind.” Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Nov. 17. $17, $22. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 31. 866-605-7325.

Trans Siberian Orchestra, will present a completely updated version of its unforgettable production, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.” Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 2:30 and 7 p.m. Nov. 19. Tickets start at $38.50. 800-745-3000.

FUTURE

Dark Star Orchestra, the seven piece Grateful Dead experience at Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Rd., Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Nov. 22. Ticket prices vary with package. 866-605-7325.

Night Ranger and Loverboy, popular ’80s rock and roll bands, co-headlining. The F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Nov. 24. $29.50 to $69.50. Kirbycenter.org. 570-826-1100.

Christmas with Jennifer Nettles, the Grammy-winning country music superstar brings her Christmas show to the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30. $39.50 to $99. 570-826-1100.

Battery: The Masters of Metallica, a critically acclaimed tribute that opened for Metallica on its 1998 Garage Inc. Tour. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Dec. 1. $15, $20. 570-826-1100.

Alive! ‘75, tribute band, will present a classic 1975 KISS concert experience. Sherman Theater. 524 Main Street, Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Dec. 2. alive75.com. Shermantheater.com.

Let It Show, featuring All Time Low, MAX, Olivia Holt, Grace VanderWaal, Jake Miller, and a pre-show performance by Taylor Grey. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. Dec. 7. $25, $35. 570-826-1100.

Keller Williams, acclaimed instrumentalist and songwriter who created his own style of music dubbed acoustic dance music. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 9 p.m. Dec. 8. $25, $30. 570-826-1100.

Little Big Town, the country ensemble comes to town with special guests Kacey Musgraves and Midland. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Tickets start at $21. 800-745-3000

Mercy Me , the award-winning Christian wraps up its successful Lifer Tour with special guest Tenth Avenue North. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. March 9. Tickets go on sale Nov. 10. 800-745-3000.

Judas Priest, the heavy metal icons tour in support of their forthcoming record “Firepower.” Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. March 13. Tickets start at $36.75. 800-745-3000.