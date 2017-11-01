Concert Listings: Nov. 1 to 7

CONCERTS AT A GLANCE

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100

Bleachers, Bishop Briggs, MisterWives and Welshly Arms, Nov. 2

Johnny Mathis, Nov. 5

Brit Floyd, Nov. 7

STOMP, Nov. 9 and 10

Let It Show feat. All Time Low, Grace VanderWaal, MAX and Jake Miller, Dec. 7

Simply Three, Nov. 15

Stevie Ray Vaughan Retrospective feat. Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, Nov. 18

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Twp. (800) 745-3000

Trans Siberian Orchestra, Nov. 19

Little Big Town, Feb. 22

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371

Parmalee, Nov. 3

Blue Oyster Cult, Nov. 4

LeAnn Rimes, Nov. 9

Lee Brice and Randy Houser, Nov. 11

Cheap Trick, Nov 12

Dark Star Orchestra, Nov. 22

Gene Watson, Nov. 27

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg (570) 420-2808

The Everly Brothers Experience, rescheduled for May 20.

The Wood Brothers, Nov. 5

Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt, Nov. 10

Hollywood Undead with Butcher Babies and Demrick, Nov. 21

Railroad Earth, Nov. 24 and 25

Seether, Nov. 28

THIS WEEK: Nov. 1 to 7

Parmalee, the chart-topping country quartet at Penn’s Peak, 352 Maury Rd., Jim Thorpe, 8 p.m. Nov. 3. $24, $29. bit.ly/2whnFVn.

Blue Oyster Cult, the Long Island-based hard rock band famous for hits like “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” and “Burnin’ for You.” At Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Rd., Jim Thorpe, 8 p.m. Nov. 4. $29, $35. Tickets on sale all ticketmaster outlets, the Penn’s Peak Box Office and Roadies Restaurant and Bar. No phone orders. bit.ly/2vIBjQr.

The Wood Brothers, the acclaimed Nashville based folk band at The Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg on Nov. 5. Shermantheater.com.

Brit Floyd, the world’s greatest Pink Floyd show on the band’s “Immersion World Tour.” The F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square., Wilkes-Barre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7. $41, $51, $61. Tickets go on sale now at the box office, by phone at 570-826-1100 or online at kirbycenter.org.

FUTURE

LeAnn Rimes, Billboard Hot Country Song charter, two time Grammy Award winner and youngest Grammy winner, three time Academy of Country Music Award winner and 12-time winner of Billboard Music Awards, known for her hit single “Can’t Fight the Moonlight.” At Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Rd., Jim Thorpe 8 p.m. Nov. 9. $36, $40. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Aug. 3. 866-605-7325.

Lyle Lovett, singer, compose and actor with a career spanning three decades and 14 albums, with singer-songwriter John Hiatt. The Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg, Nov. 10. Tickets start at $49. 570-420-2808.

Cheap Trick, rock and roll hall of fame inductees. 8 p.m. Nov. 12, Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Rd., Jim Thorpe. Ticket prices vary with package. 866-605-7325.

Gene Watson, the country veteran who has thrilled listeners for more than 50 years with hits like “Farewell Party” and “Fourteen Carat Mind.” Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Nov. 17. $17, $22. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 31. 866-605-7325.

Trans Siberian Orchestra, will present a completely updated version of its unforgettable production, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.” Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 2:30 and 7 p.m. Nov. 19. Tickets start at $38.50. 800-745-3000.

Dark Star Orchestra, the seven piece Grateful Dead experience at Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Rd., Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Nov. 22. Ticket prices vary with package. 866-605-7325.

Night Ranger and Loverboy, popular ’80s rock and roll bands, co-headlining. The F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Nov. 24. $29.50 to $69.50. Kirbycenter.org. 570-826-1100.

Alive! ‘75, tribute band, will present a classic 1975 KISS concert experience. Sherman Theater. 524 Main Street, Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Dec. 2. alive75.com. Shermantheater.com.

Little Big Town, the country ensemble comes to town with special guests Kacey Musgraves and Midland. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Tickets start at $21. 800-745-3000