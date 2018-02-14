Outdoors Listings: Feb. 14 through 20

THIS WEEK: Feb. 14 through 20

Moon Lake Park easy 5-mile hike. Meet at Dallas Shopping Center, Route 309 in Dallas at 12:45 p.m. Feb. 18 and leave at 1 p.m. Bring snack and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Leaders Wendell & Kathy Jones 570-406-3173.

FUTURE

Birds & Beans, the Nescopeck State Park office in Drums will provide hot beverages (tea, hot cocoa and “bird-friendly” coffee) while patrons get to know visitors to the bird feeders. Feb. 17 starting at 9 a.m. Park staff will be on hand to answer questions about bird identification, winter bird feeding and February’s Great Backyard Bird Count. No registration necessary.

Introduction to Snowshoeing, staff from Nescopeck State Park in Drums will instruct participants on the parts of a snowshoe and how they work. Meet at 9 a.m. Feb. 24 at the park office. Following the instruction, the group will go on a short snowshoe hike. Participants should dress in waterproof shoes and layers and avoid cotton like blue jeans or sweatpants. If there is not at least 6” of snow, the group will go on a short hike instead. Registration required at events. dcnr.pa.gov or 570-403-2006.

Wild Creek Cove At Beltzville State Park. Moderate 6-mile hike. Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 25 and leave at noon. Bring snack and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Leader Rich McNulty 570-239-8237.

Bruce Lake Natural Area At Promised Land State Park, moderate 8-mile hike. Meet at 10:45 a.m. March 4 at the Park & Ride on Rt. 315 in Dupont and leave at 11 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Leader John McFadden 570-267-8143.

Tobyhanna State Park, moderate 7-mile hike, meet at the Park & Ride on Rt. 315 in Dupont at 10:45 a.m. March 11 and leave at 11 . Bring lunch and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Leader Diane Buscarini 570-842-2230.

Pinchot Trail At Lackawanna State Forest near Thornhurst. Moderate 9-mile hike. Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall at 9:45 a.m. March 18 and leave at 10 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Leader Tom Barnard 570-388-4060.

Mocanaqua Loop Trail. Difficult 7-mile hike. Meet at the Park & Ride on Rte 309 near Blackman St. (across from KMART) at 11:45 a.m. March 25 and leave at noon. Bring snack and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.Leader Rich McNulty 570-239-8237.