 Added on February 7, 2018

Outdoors Listings: Feb. 7 through 13

The North Branch Land Trust will hold its Winter Picnic on Sunday at Bear Creek Camp.
    THIS WEEK: Feb. 7 through 13

    North Branch Land Trust Winter Picnic, 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Bear Creek Camp, 3601 Bear Creek Boulevard (Route 115), Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Participants may come and go as they please and enjoy a variety of outdoor activities. You may bring your snowshoes, cross country skis, sleds, or other winter sports gear, join in a 1-hour moderate hike or sit by the fire inside the lodge to enjoy board games, cards and conversation. a hearty picnic meal will be provided by The AppleTree Terrace at Newberry Estate in Dallas. The event is $5 for NBLT members and $10 for non-members. Registration is required and payment in advance by credit card or by check is encouraged. Please register online at www.nblt.org, email smith@nblt.org, or call the NBLT office at 570-310-1781. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. Feb. 7.

    Sugar Notch Mountain moderate 6-mile hike, meet at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Park & Ride on Rte 309 near Blackman St. (across from KMART) and leave at noon. Bring snack and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Leader Nicole Gfeller 570-735-4359.

    FUTURE

    Moon Lake Park easy 5-mile hike. Meet at Dallas Shopping Center, Route 309 in Dallas at 12:45 p.m. Feb. 18 and leave at 1 p.m. Bring snack and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Leaders Wendell & Kathy Jones 570-406-3173.

    Wild Creek Cove At Beltzville State Park. Moderate 6-mile hike. Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 25 and leave at noon. Bring snack and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Leader Rich McNulty 570-239-8237.

    Bruce Lake Natural Area At Promised Land State Park, moderate 8-mile hike. Meet at 10:45 a.m. March 4 at the Park & Ride on Rt. 315 in Dupont and leave at 11 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Leader John McFadden 570-267-8143.

    Tobyhanna State Park, moderate 7-mile hike, meet at the Park & Ride on Rt. 315 in Dupont at 10:45 a.m. March 11 and leave at 11 . Bring lunch and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Leader Diane Buscarini 570-842-2230.

    Pinchot Trail At Lackawanna State Forest near Thornhurst. Moderate 9-mile hike. Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall at 9:45 a.m. March 18 and leave at 10 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Leader Tom Barnard 570-388-4060.

    Mocanaqua Loop Trail. Difficult 7-mile hike. Meet at the Park & Ride on Rte 309 near Blackman St. (across from KMART) at 11:45 a.m. March 25 and leave at noon. Bring snack and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.Leader Rich McNulty 570-239-8237.

