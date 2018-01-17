Outdoors Listings: Jan. 17 through 23

THIS WEEK: Jan. 17 through 23

Bald Eagle Watch for Seniors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 18. Seniors and retirees are invited to join the staff of Nescopeck State Park for a field trip through the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in search of wintering and resident bald eagles. Sightings are likely but not guaranteed, as our van will make many stops at hot spots to get out and search. We’ll also make stops for restrooms and lunch, but participants should plan for a full day in the field; pack a drink, snack, and dress to be outdoors. Participants will be responsible to cover the cost of their own lunch. Registration is required. Call Nescopeck State Park Office at 570-403-2006.

Nescopeck State Park. Moderate 6-mile hike. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at 11:45 am. Jan. 21 at the Park & Ride on Rte. 309 near Blackman St. (across from KMART) and leave at noon. Bring snack and water. Leader Rich McNulty 570-239-8237.

FUTURE

Boulder Field At Hickory Run State Park, moderate 6.5 mile-hike. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Park & Ride on Rte 309 near Blackman St. (across from KMART) and leave at noon. Bring snack and water. Leader Rita Skechus 570-457-0527.

WinterFest at Nescopeck State Park, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 3 with the ever-popular sled dog team, children’s activities, snowshoe demos, and more at the park along Honey Hole Road in Drums. We’ll have a warming fire and Dennison Township Volunteer Fire Department will have hot food and beverages to purchase. Activities may be modified due to snow and ice conditions. More info, 570-403-2006 or dcnr.state.pa.us.

Gouldsboro State Park, moderate 7-mile hike. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 4 at the Park & Ride on Rt. 315 in Dupont and leave at 11 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Leader Diane Buscarini 570-842-2230.

North Branch Land Trust Winter Picnic, 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Bear Creek Camp, 3601 Bear Creek Boulevard (Route 115), Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Participants may come and go as they please and enjoy a variety of outdoor activities. You may bring your snowshoes, cross country skis, sleds, or other winter sports gear, join in a 1-hour moderate hike or sit by the fire inside the lodge to enjoy board games, cards and conversation. a hearty picnic meal will be provided by The AppleTree Terrace at Newberry Estate in Dallas. The event is $5 for NBLT members and $10 for non-members. Registration is required and payment in advance by credit card or by check is encouraged. Please register online at www.nblt.org, email smith@nblt.org, or call the NBLT office at 570-310-1781. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. Feb. 7.

Sugar Notch Mountain moderate 6-mile hike, meet at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Park & Ride on Rte 309 near Blackman St. (across from KMART) and leave at noon. Bring snack and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Leader Nicole Gfeller 570-735-4359.

Moon Lake Park easy 5-mile hike. Meet at Dallas Shopping Center, Route 309 in Dallas at 12:45 p.m. Feb. 18 and leave at 1 p.m. Bring snack and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Leaders Wendell & Kathy Jones 570-406-3173.

Wild Creek Cove At Beltzville State Park. Moderate 6-mile hike. Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 25 and leave at noon. Bring snack and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Leader Rich McNulty 570-239-8237.

Bruce Lake Natural Area At Promised Land State Park, moderate 8-mile hike. Meet at 10:45 a.m. March 4 at the Park & Ride on Rt. 315 in Dupont and leave at 11 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Leader John McFadden 570-267-8143.

Tobyhanna State Park, moderate 7-mile hike, meet at the Park & Ride on Rt. 315 in Dupont at 10:45 a.m. March 11 and leave at 11 . Bring lunch and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Leader Diane Buscarini 570-842-2230.

Pinchot Trail At Lackawanna State Forest near Thornhurst. Moderate 9-mile hike. Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall at 9:45 a.m. March 18 and leave at 10 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Leader Tom Barnard 570-388-4060.

Mocanaqua Loop Trail. Difficult 7-mile hike. Meet at the Park & Ride on Rte 309 near Blackman St. (across from KMART) at 11:45 a.m. March 25 and leave at noon. Bring snack and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.Leader Rich McNulty 570-239-8237.