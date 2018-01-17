Outdoors Listings: Jan. 17 through 23

THIS WEEK: Jan. 17 through 23
Bald Eagle Watch for Seniors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 18. Seniors and retirees are invited to join the staff of Nescopeck State Park for a field trip through the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in search of wintering and resident bald eagles. Sightings are likely but not guaranteed, as our van will make many stops at hot spots to get out and search. We’ll also make stops for restrooms and lunch, but participants should plan for a full day in the field; pack a drink, snack, and dress to be outdoors. Participants will be responsible to cover the cost of their own lunch. Registration is required. Call Nescopeck State Park Office at 570-403-2006.
Nescopeck State Park. Moderate 6-mile hike. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at 11:45 am. Jan. 21 at the Park & Ride on Rte. 309 near Blackman St. (across from KMART) and leave at noon. Bring snack and water. Leader Rich McNulty 570-239-8237.
FUTURE
Boulder Field At Hickory Run State Park, moderate 6.5 mile-hike. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Park & Ride on Rte 309 near Blackman St. (across from KMART) and leave at noon. Bring snack and water. Leader Rita Skechus 570-457-0527.
WinterFest at Nescopeck State Park, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 3 with the ever-popular sled dog team, children’s activities, snowshoe demos, and more at the park along Honey Hole Road in Drums. We’ll have a warming fire and Dennison Township Volunteer Fire Department will have hot food and beverages to purchase. Activities may be modified due to snow and ice conditions. More info, 570-403-2006 or dcnr.state.pa.us.
