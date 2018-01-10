Outdoors Listings: Jan. 10 through 16

THIS WEEK: Jan. 10 through 16
Introduction to Snowshoeing Opportunities, 9 a.m. Jan. 13 at Nescopeck State Park, Honey Hole Road, Drums. Join park staff for a learn-to-snowshoe program. We’ll learn the parts of a snowshoe, how they work, and go on a short snowshoe hike. Participants should dress in waterproof shoes, layers, and avoid cotton like blue jeans or sweatpants. If there is less than 6” of snow, we’ll go on a short hike instead. Registration required. 570-403-2006.
Shiverfest, the “extreme kayak and canoe race” will travel approximately 2.7 miles of the Lackawanna River in Scranton from Parker Street Landing to Sweeney’s Beach. Paddlers should have their own vessel and wet-suit. Launch at noon Jan. 13. Entry fee is $30 per person and includes the “Thaw Party” at the Backyard Ale House. Preregister at bit.ly/2zcH8U5. Spectators and the general public are also invited to the Thaw Party, which features food, beverages, music, education and camaraderie. Tickets to the party cost $20 per person and are also available at bit.ly/2zcH8U5.
Susquehanna Warrior Trail, easy 7-mile hike. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 14 at the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission boat launch on Rte. 11 and leave to noon. The boat launch is approximately 1 mile south of the SCI Retreat (steel truss bridge) Bring snack and water. Leader Tom Barnard 570-388-4060.
FUTURE
Bald Eagle Watch for Seniors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 18. Seniors and retirees are invited to join the staff of Nescopeck State Park for a field trip through the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in search of wintering and resident bald eagles. Sightings are likely but not guaranteed, as our van will make many stops at hot spots to get out and search. We’ll also make stops for restrooms and lunch, but participants should plan for a full day in the field; pack a drink, snack, and dress to be outdoors. Participants will be responsible to cover the cost of their own lunch. Registration is required. Call Nescopeck State Park Office at 570-403-2006.
Nescopeck State Park. Moderate 6-mile hike. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at 11:45 am. Jan. 21 at the Park & Ride on Rte. 309 near Blackman St. (across from KMART) and leave at noon. Bring snack and water. Leader Rich McNulty 570-239-8237.
