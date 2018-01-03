Outdoors Listings: Jan. 3 through 9

THIS WEEK: Jan. 3 through 9

Hide-n’-Seekers Program for Preschoolers – Animals in Winter, 10 a.m. Jan. 4 at Nescopeck State Park, Honey Hole Road, Drums. Join us for a program to get preschoolers ages 3-5 out and learning about our natural world through stories, activities, and crafts. Weather permitting, we’ll go outside for part of the program, so children should be dressed accordingly. Registration required. 570-403-2006.

Birds & Beans, 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 6. Stop by the office at Nescopeck State Park, Honey Hole Road, Drums, to enjoy a hot beverage such as tea, hot cocoa or bird-friendly coffee while getting to know the visitors to the bird feeders. Park staff will be on hand to answer questions about bird identification, winter bird feeding, and February’s upcoming Great Backyard Bird Count. No registration necessary.

FUTURE

Introduction to Snowshoeing Opportunities, 9 a.m. Jan. 13 at Nescopeck State Park, Honey Hole Road, Drums. Join park staff for a learn-to-snowshoe program. We’ll learn the parts of a snowshoe, how they work, and go on a short snowshoe hike. Participants should dress in waterproof shoes, layers, and avoid cotton like blue jeans or sweatpants. If there is less than 6” of snow, we’ll go on a short hike instead. Registration required. 570-403-2006.

Bald Eagle Watch for Seniors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 18. Seniors and retirees are invited to join the staff of Nescopeck State Park for a field trip through the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in search of wintering and resident bald eagles. Sightings are likely but not guaranteed, as our van will make many stops at hot spots to get out and search. We’ll also make stops for restrooms and lunch, but participants should plan for a full day in the field; pack a drink, snack, and dress to be outdoors. Participants will be responsible to cover the cost of their own lunch. Registration is required. Call Nescopeck State Park Office at 570-403-2006.