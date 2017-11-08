Theater Listings: Nov. 8 to 14

THIS WEEK: Oct. Nov. 8 to 14

Italian American Reconciliation. A man still smitten by his ex-wife struggles to put his broken marriage behind him, but not before one final attempt to woo her in playwright John Patrick Shanley’s romantic comedy, Italian American Reconciliation. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9-11 and Nov. 16-18 and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 12 at King’s College Maffei Theatre, 133 North River St., Wilkes-Barre. Reservations, 570-208-5825 or e-mail boxoff@kings.edu.

Pippin, the musical story of Prince Pippin, son of Charlemagne, presented by The Wilkes University Theatre, 8 p.m. Nov. 10-11 and 17-18 with matinees Nov. 12 and Nov. 19, Dorothy Dickson Center for the Performing Arts, 239 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

FUTURE

Pippin, the story of a prince on an extraordinary adventure during the Middle Ages, presented by The Misericordia Players, 8 p.m. Nov. 16-Nov. 18 and 2 p.m. Nov. 19, Lemmond Theater at Walsh Hall on the campus of Misericordia University, Lake Street, Dallas. $8 for general admission and $5 for senior citizens, Misericordia students and alumni. Tickets are available at the door.

Getting Sara Married, presented by Wyoming Valley West High School students. In the age of internet match-making, sometimes it pays off to meet your future spouse the old-fashioned way. This comedy takes a look at finding love by opening the front door. Showtimes 8 p.m. Nov. 17 and Nov. 18; 4 p.m. Nov. 19 at the high school, Wadham Street, Plymouth. Tickets $8 and $5.

Mary, Mary, written by Scranton native Jean Kerr. Nine months after they split up, Bob and Mary meet at his New York apartment to sort out some tax matters. A snowstorm forces Mary to spend the night, and comedy ensues the following morning when mutual friend Oscar, Hollywood heartthrob Dirk and Bob’s considerably younger fiancée, Tiffany, arrive. Presented by Actors Circle from Nov. 30 through Dec. 10 with shows Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton. Tickets are $12, $10 and $8. For reservations call 570-342-9707, or email to tickets@actorscircle.com.

Dirty Dancing, a staged performance of the iconic hit film comes to the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, for two shows. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. $45, $55, $65. 570-826-1100.