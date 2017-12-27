In theaters now:

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI — Luke Skywalker’s peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of the Force. Her desire to learn the ways of the Jedi forces Luke to make a decision that changes their lives forever. Meanwhile, Kylo Ren and General Hux lead the First Order in an all-out assault against Leia and the Resistance for supremacy of the galaxy. PG-13, 152 minutes

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE — Four teenagers discover an old video game console and are literally drawn into the game’s jungle setting becoming the adult avatars they chose. PG-13, 119 minutes

PITCH PERFECT 3 — After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren’t job prospects for making music with your mouth. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time. PG-13, 94 minutes

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN — Growing up in the early 1800s, P.T. Barnum displays a natural talent for publicity and promotion, selling lottery tickets by age 12. After trying his hands at various jobs, P.T. turns to show business to indulge his limitless imagination, rising from nothing to create the Barnum & Bailey circus. Featuring catchy musical numbers, exotic performers and daring acrobatic feats, Barnum’s mesmerizing spectacle soon takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. PG, 105 minutes

THE SHAPE OF WATER — Elisa is a mute, isolated woman who works as a cleaning lady in a hidden, high-security government laboratory in 1962 Baltimore. Her life changes forever when she discovers the lab’s classified secret — a mysterious, scaled creature from South America that lives in a water tank. As Elisa develops a unique bond with her new friend, she soon learns that its fate and very survival lies in the hands of a hostile government agent and a marine biologist. R, 123 minutes

DOWNSIZING — Mild-mannered therapist Paul Safranek and his wife Audrey decide to undergo a process in which scientists shrink people down to miniature size to live in small communities. The irreversible procedure allows you to gain wealth and a life of leisure while helping to cut down on the consumption of natural resources. As Paul and Audrey get to know their new neighbors and surroundings, they soon learn that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. R, 135 minutes

ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD — In 1973, kidnappers demand $17 million from billionaire J. Paul Getty in exchange for his grandson’s release. Getty refuses to pay the perpetrators a single penny despite the desperate pleas from his daughter-in-law Gail and adviser Fletcher Chase. With nowhere else to turn, Gail and Fletcher soon become unlikely allies in a race against time to save the teen’s life. R, 132 minutes

FATHER FIGURES — Brothers Kyle and Peter Reynolds were raised to believe that their dad died when they were young. They’re shocked to discover that their mother lied about his death because she never knew who the biological father was. Setting out on an epic quest to find him, the two siblings soon learn more about their mom’s past than they ever wanted to know. R, 113 minutes

DARKEST HOUR — The fate of Western Europe hangs on Winston Churchill in the early days of World War II. The newly appointed British prime minister must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler or fight on against incredible odds. During the next four weeks in 1940, Churchill cements his legacy as his courageous decisions and leadership help change the course of world history. PG-13, 125 minutes

FERDINAND — A giant but gentle bull must find a way to break free from his captors and return home to his family. PG, 107 minutes

COCO — Aspiring musician Miguel teams up with charming trickster Hector on an extraordinary journey through the Land of the Dead. PG, 108 minutes

JUSTICE LEAGUE — Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater threat. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy. Despite the formation of an unprecedented league of heroes — Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash — it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. PG-13, 119 minutes

DADDY’S HOME 2 — Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. PG-13, 100 minutes

THE DISASTER ARTIST — A behind-the-scenes look at the making of Tommy Wiseau’s The Room (2003). R, 98 minutes

LAST FLAG FLYING — Thirty years after they served together in Vietnam, a former Navy Corpsman re-unites with his old buddies, to bury his son, a young Marine killed in the Iraq War. R, 125 minutes

TIGER ZINDA HAI (Hindi with English subtitles) — A sequel to the record breaking blockbuster ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ continues the story of two super spies Tiger and Zoya eight years later. No rating available, 160 minutes

