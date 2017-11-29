In theaters now:

COCO — Aspiring musician Miguel teams up with charming trickster Hector on an extraordinary journey through the Land of the Dead. PG, 108 minutes

JUSTICE LEAGUE — Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater threat. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy. Despite the formation of an unprecedented league of heroes — Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash — it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. PG-13, 119 minutes

WONDER — Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to discover their compassion and acceptance, Auggie’s extraordinary journey will unite them and prove you can’t blend in when you were born to stand out. PG, 113 minutes

THOR: RAGNAROK — Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk, his former ally and fellow Avenger. Thor’s quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. PG-13, 135 minutes

LADY BIRD — The adventures of a young woman living in Northern California for a year. R, 93 minutes

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS — A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. When an avalanche stops the Orient Express dead in its tracks, the world’s greatest detective — Hercule Poirot — arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again. PG-13, 114 minutes

DADDY’S HOME 2 — Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. PG-13, 100 minutes

A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS — “A Bad Mom’s Christmas” follows our three under-appreciated and over- burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. R, 101 minutes

THE STAR — A small but brave donkey named Bo (Steven Yeun) yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day, he finds the courage to break free, embarking on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a lovable sheep who has lost her flock, and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations. Along with three camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told — the first Christmas. PG, 86 minutes

JIGSAW — Bodies are turning up, each having met a unique demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one suspect: John Kramer, also known as Jigsaw, who has been dead for ten years. R, 92 minutes

ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ. — Denzel Washington stars as Roman Israel, a driven, idealistic defense attorney who, through a tumultuous series of events, finds himself in a crisis that leads to extreme action. PG-13, 129 minutes

THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS — Using real-life inspiration and a vivid imagination, author Charles Dickens brings Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and other classic characters to life in “A Christmas Carol,” forever changing the holiday season into the celebration known today. PG, 104 minutes

