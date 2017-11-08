In theaters now:

THOR: RAGNAROK — Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk, his former ally and fellow Avenger. Thor’s quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. PG-13, 135 minutes

A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS — “A Bad Mom’s Christmas” follows our three under-appreciated and over- burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. R, 101 minutes

LET THERE BE LIGHT — For all his far-reaching fame, Sol Harkins, the world’s most famous atheist, is a lonely soul and a lousy part-time dad. After a near death experience challenges his simplest assumptions about this world, Sol finds his purpose and re-examines his life. Film will make you laugh, cry, and want to stand up and cheer. PG-13, 101 minutes

JIGSAW — Bodies are turning up, each having met a unique demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one suspect: John Kramer, also known as Jigsaw, who has been dead for ten years. R, 92 minutes

TYLER PERRY’S BOO 2! A MADEA HALLOWEEN — Madea (Tyler Perry) winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted Halloween fending off killers, paranormal poltergeists, ghosts, ghouls, and zombies while keeping a watchful eye on a group of misbehaving teens. PG-13, 101 minutes

GEOSTORM — When the network of satellites designed to control the global climate start to attack Earth, it’s a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything and everyone. PG-13, 109 minutes

LBJ — When Kennedy is assassinated, Johnson, with his devoted wife Lady Bird by his side, is suddenly thrust into the presidency. As the nation mourns, Johnson seeks to honor JFK’s legacy by championing the historic Civil Rights Act of 1964. R, 97 minutes

HAPPY DEATH DAY — A college student relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity. PG-13, 96 minutes

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE — “Thank You For Your Service” follows a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield. R, 109 minutes

BLADE RUNNER 2049 — A young blade runner’s discovery of a long buried secret leads him on a quest to track down former blade runner, Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for thirty years. R, 164 minutes

ONLY THE BRAVE — Through hope, determination, sacrifice and the drive to protect families and communities, the Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. While most people run from danger, they run toward it — watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, forging a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. PG-13, 134 minutes

THE FOREIGNER — A humble businessman with a buried past seeks justice when his daughter is killed in an act of terrorism. A cat-and-mouse conflict ensues with a government official, whose past may hold clues to the killers’ identities. R, 112 minutes

SUBURBICON — Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns … the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) must navigate the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices. This is Suburbicon. R, 105 minutes

IT — When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, neighborhood kids band together to square off against Pennywise, an evil clown whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries. R, 135 minutes

SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME — International art dealer Ron Hall (Greg Kinnear) befriends a homeless man (Djimon Hounsou) to save his struggling marriage to Deborah (Renée Zellweger), a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the most remarkable journey of their lives. PG-13, 119 minutes

THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US — Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a perilous journey across the wilderness. PG-13, 112 minutes

KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE — “Kingsman: The Secret Service” introduced the world to Kingsman – an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe. In “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy. R, 141 minutes

AMERICAN MADE — Airline pilot Barry Seal (Tom Cruise) is recruited by the CIA to smuggle drugs and weapons abroad for the U.S. government. Seal quickly amasses a fortune via his undercover operations, but he gets in over his head when he becomes involved with Colombia’s Medellín cartel and the Iran-contra scandal. Based on a true story. R, 115 minutes

GOLMAAL AGAIN!!! (Hindi with English subtitles) — Golmaal Again is yet another fun filled ride about two gangs who are unable to stand each other since their childhood and how they repulse each other even after they grow up. But soon they come across Khushi, an orphan just like them, who, as her name suggests, brings happiness in their life. On meeting the Golmaal gang, Khushi realizes that they are the only ones who can help her, and the boys also find her cause worth fighting for. In the comical journey that follows, Gopal, Laxman and Madhav, Lucky & Laxman keep their differences aside and come together along with the rest of their gang and what follows is yet another hilarious adventure with its fair share of thrills that are sure to surprise the audience and fill their hearts with laughter and joy. It is a film that will surely make everyone laugh, cry and realize the importance of how beautiful life is. No rating, 151 minutes

VICTORIA & ABDUL — When Abdul Karim, a young clerk, travels from India to participate in the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, he is surprised to find favor with the Queen herself. PG-13, 106 minutes

Editors note: For full area movie listings visit timesleader.com.

— fandango.com and cinemark.com