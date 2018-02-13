Wilkes University to present T-Pain at F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre

Announced today, the Wilkes University Programming Board will present T-Pain at 7 p.m. April 15 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre.

According to a press release from the venue, T-Pain has “60 hit songs under his belt and two Grammy trophies on his mantle” and “has cemented himself as one of the most influential artists of all time.”

T-Pain’s fifth album, “Oblivion,” was released in 2017 with the artist emphasizing that the record reflects his original intentions as a musician.

“I want to be able to say that I put out an album that I believed in and that I liked,” he stated via the press release. “Every song on the album is something that came out of my heart.”

Tickets cost $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

A pre-sale for Kirby members began at 10 a.m. today through the same outlets.

Grammy winner and musical innovator T-Pain will perform on April 15 at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre. http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_T-Pain-PRESS.jpg Grammy winner and musical innovator T-Pain will perform on April 15 at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre. Submitted photo