Quiet Riot, The Sweet, House of Lords to perform at F.M. Kirby Center in WB

The F.M. Kirby Center announced today that the Blockbuster Hit Parade Tour, featuring Quiet Riot, The Sweet and House of Lords, will visit the downtown Wilkes-Barre theater, 71 Public Square.

The trio of rock outfits will perform at 8 p.m. June 29.

Los Angeles quartet Quiet Riot found stardom with their 1983 album “Metal Health,” which featured an amped-up rendition of Slade’s “Cum on Feel the Noize.”

The band continued its success with 1984’s “Condition Critical,” which showcased another Slade cover “Mama Weer All Crazee Now,” and the original “Party All Night.”

Today, Quiet Riot is led by drummer and founding member Frankie Banali.

According to a press release from the Kirby Center, “nearly three years since the loss of his friend and bandmate, Kevin DuBrow — and with careful consideration, soul searching and … the blessings and support of DuBrow’s family — Banali decided to continue the musical legacy of Quiet Riot with bassist Chuck Wright, guitarist Alex Grossi and vocalist James Durbin.

British glam rockers The Sweet caught the ears of listeners in the 1970s with hits like “Ballroom Blitz,” “Fox on the Run,” “Love is Like Oxygen,” “Little Willy” and more before disbanding in 1981.

In 2008, original bass player and vocalist Steve Priest put together his own version of The Sweet in Los Angeles.

“He enlisted fellow Brit Stuart Smith, an old friend and a classically-trained former axeman for the bands Sidewinder and Heaven & Earth, on guitar. L.A. native Richie Onori, Smith’s bandmate in Heaven & Earth, was brought in on drums. The keyboard spot was manned by ex-Crow and World Classic Rockers alumnus Stevie Stewart,” the press release states.

House of Lords debuted in 1989 with their self-titled album, which, according to the release, “is still regarded as one of the best arena rock releases of the ’80s.”

The group features the vocals of James Christian and the instrumental stylings of Gregg Giuffria, Lanny Cordola, Chuck Wright and Ken Mary.

House of Lords released its 11th studio album, “Saint Of The Lost Souls,” in March 2017 with bassist Chris Tristram being the only new member of the recording and touring lineup.

Tickets range from $29.50 to $59.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

A pre-sale for Kirby members begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday through the same outlets.

Quiet Riot will visit the F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre on June 29. Their Blockbuster Hit Parade Tour also features The Sweet and House of Lords. http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Quiet-Riot-PRESS.jpg Quiet Riot will visit the F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre on June 29. Their Blockbuster Hit Parade Tour also features The Sweet and House of Lords. Submitted photo