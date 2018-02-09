Camp Bisco announces return to Scranton, initial lineup

Live entertainment promoter Live Nation announced today that Camp Bisco, the yearly festival of electronic and jam music, will return to The Pavilion at Montage Mountain and the surrounding grounds for its fourth consecutive year.

The gathering, started in 1999 in Pennsylvania by festival founders the Disco Biscuits, has grown to become a three-day celebration of sound, art and camping, and will take place July 12 through 14 at its now-regular home at 1000 Montage Mountain Road in Scranton.

The initial lineup includes six sets by the Disco Biscuits as well as performances by Bassnectar, Excision, Tipper, Bonobo (live band), Illenium, Lotus, STS9 and more.

According to a press release from Live Nation, “the festival provides something for every fan – three days of music from the genre’s hottest artists, access to a waterpark in the serene mountains of Northeastern Pennsylvania, and activities for everyone, including: daily yoga, a 5K road race with the Disco Biscuits’ Marc Brownstein, a summer camp-themed color war, and other wellness-inspired programming. The summer festival scene’s favorite food and craft vendors, as well as perks that can only be found at a site with true infrastructure, such as on-site restaurants, hot showers, real bathrooms and more, make this unique festival an annual, summer highlight. Fans have the opportunity to take advantage of a layaway program where they only have to put down 10 percent (plus fees) of the ticket price, making this an affordable festival and incredible value.”

Tickets are on sale now at campbisco.com. Visit the website for special early bird pricing, which is only available this weekend, and for VIP and travel packages, and festival details.

