Exhibits: Feb. 7 through 13

This Week: Feb. 7 through 13

ONGOING EXHIBITS

Canadian Masters of the Carmen and Sarah Latona Collection, features water colors and oil paintings by some of the most important Canadian artists of the last 50 years gathered by Dallas residents Carmen and Sarah Latona. Pauly Friedman Art Gallery, Misericordia University campus, 301 Lake St., Dallas Township. Exhibit runs through March. 31. For more information, visit misericordia.edu/art.

Winter Abstractions, a Wyoming Valley Art League exhibit, Circle Centre for the Arts, 130 South Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. The exhibit features recent abstract artworks with a winter theme by WVAL members in a variety of mediums. It runs through Feb. 8. Free and open to the public. Info, wyomingvalleyartleague.org or 570-288-1020.

The photography and digital artwork of M. Michele Geiser will be on display through Feb. 16 at the Geisinger Insurance Store in the Walmart shopping plaza at 2266 Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace, Wilkes-Barre. The exhibit includes pieces from Geiser’s “Avant’garde Collection,” which she describes as a broad range of unconventional and experimental pieces inspired by a love of nature and the world around us. Her artwork has been featured in numerous exhibits in New York City, Philadelphia and throughout the Northeast. The gallery is available for viewing 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Selma to Montgomery: A March for the Right to Vote, an exhibit featuring photographs by Spider Martin and Jim Gavenus, LCCC assistant professor and internationally-recognized documentary photographer. Schulman Gallery, Luzerne County Community College Campus Center, Nanticoke. Exhibit continues through Feb. 21. Free and open to the public. Info: 570-740-0727 or 800-377-LCCC ext. 7727.

Perpetual, artist Jeremy Petrachonis and photographer Michael Delmonico will display a collection of works during a free public art exhibition, titled “Perpetual.” Through Feb. 16. Meet the Artists reception: Jan. 19, 6 to 8 p.m. Widmann Gallery, Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, King’s College. Free. Info, 570-208-5900, ext. 5328.

LECTURES

Dr. Christiana Zenner Peppard, associate professor of theology at Fordham University, will deliver the annual Sciences and Humanities Lecture at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Burke Auditorium at King’s College. Titled “The Shape of Ignorance: Science, Values, and Collective Responsibility in the Anthropocene,” the free public lecture is sponsored by the McGowan Center for Ethics and Social Responsibility at King’s.