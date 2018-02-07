Theater Listings: Feb. 7 through 13

THIS WEEK: Feb. 7 through 13

Bye Bye Birdie, the classic 1950s musical written by Michael Stewart, Charles Strouse and Lee Adams will be presented by the Music Box Players. Feb. 9, 10 and 11. Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Fridays and Saturdays, bar opens at 6 p.m. with dinner buffet beginning at 6:30 p.m. and curtain at 8 p.m. Sundays, bar opens at 1 p.m., buffet at 1:30 p.m. and curtain at 3 p.m. $35 for adults for dinner and a show; $25 for children 12 and younger; $18 for adults show only; $14 for students, children and members of the military. For tickets and information, call 570-283-2195 or email reservations@musicbox.org.

Death of a Salesman, the Arthur Miller classic, performances Feb. 9 through Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, 537 North Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $17. Info, 570-823-1875.

FUTURE

Hamlet by William Shakespeare, the 68th annual Shakespeare at King’s College. Returning home from school, Hamlet is thrust into a world of darkness, murder, and destruction as audiences explore age-old questions about what it means to reason, to feel, and to be human. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 to 17 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 18. High school matinee performances are available upon request, George P. Maffei II Theatre, Administration Building, King’s College, Admission: $12 for general admission, $7 for senior citizens, and $5 for King’s alumni and non-King’s students. Info: 570-208-5825