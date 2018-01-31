The Prenuptial Project: Seeing wedding venue brings perspective on big day

There is something so terrifying about watching the clock count down to your wedding day.

In my mind, I feel better saying that I’m getting married in five months.

I feel much worse watching my planner creep to the 100 day mark. That might sounds crazy, but I can’t help the way my mind works.

Right now, we have 114 days to go and a laundry list of things to do.

The good news of the week is that our invitations are finally ordered. Of course, they should have been ordered months ago, but baby steps.

Mikey has also decided on a tuxedo and put a deposit down, which is more than helpful, and now we are certainly on our way.

The items left unchecked range from “pick wedding favors” to “decide on a bridal shower outfit,” and while some items are exponentially more important than others, I’m equally lost on decisions for all of them.

I keep hoping I will experience some divine intervention that will help me plan the rest of this, but until then, I will continue the uphill climb.

While I still feel anxious about my wedding 95 percent of the time, I actually got excited the other day, and it was a welcome and refreshing emotion.

Two of my good friends recently got engaged. They are getting married in May 2019, and I am so excited for them. I can’t wait for them to go on this wonderful journey together.

This past weekend, Mikey and I tagged along to a bridal expo with them as a support system and to check out some last-minute vendors and get some ideas. The expo was held at the Hilton in Scranton (our ceremony location, in case you forgot), and it dawned on me when we walked in that I hadn’t seen the ceremony space yet. They were renovating when we booked it, and the blueprints of the room looked beautiful, but to be able to see it done and in person was something I was so looking forward to.

Once Mikey and I walked into the ballroom, I lit up. I couldn’t imagine a more perfect backdrop to this wedding. We talked about decoration ideas, how to set up the altar, and even walking down the aisle.

It was one of those moments that really put things into perspective for me. Suddenly, my wedding didn’t seem like an abstract event that was so far away from me. I could picture it, for the first time ever. I got an idea in my head about how the day will actually play out, and that type of clarity doesn’t happen that often.

I’m hoping this insight gives me a renewed energy in this whole adventure, and I can continue to kick it into high gear until May 25.

Brigid Edmunds and her fiance, Mikey Lawrence, will tie the knot on May 25.

By Brigid Edmunds bedmunds@timesleader.com

Reach Brigid Edmunds at 570-991-6113 or on Twitter @brigidedmunds.

