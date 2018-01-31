Horoscopes: Your future predicted according to your astrological sign

A baby born today has a Sun in Aquarius and a Moon in Leo.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018:

This year you will be observing your life from different points of view. What you see as not working well could be subject to transformation. You have resisted making changes up to this point, but you might not have a choice any longer. If you are single, don’t commit until you have been together a full year, as your needs and desires could change. Be true to yourself. If you are attached, the two of you communicate with excellence. Live your life together to the max. Let LEO give you some of his or her helpful life tips.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Unless you are particularly gifted at dealing with Full Moon energy and eclipses, a lot could unravel quite suddenly. Trust that whatever falls apart has a reason for doing so. Express your caring attitude while remaining confident. Tonight: Lighten up the evening with a friend.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You might feel caught between a rock and a hard place because of today’s eclipse. On top of that pressure, a partner seems to need more attention. You will need every ounce of energy available. A friend comes to the rescue and helps however he or she can. Tonight: Head home.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Examine the bottom line in a confusing situation. You have very little control over what happens, as there is a lot more going on than you might realize. Be sensitive to what occurs. You will want to make a major change. Wait for better timing, if possible. Tonight: Speak your mind.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HH Understand the importance of being sensitive to the moment. A lot happens quickly. You might be going to extremes. You have strong energy that needs to be applied appropriately. Be aware of your limitations, which could change in the next few days. Tonight: Don’t overdo it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH Take a deep breath, knowing that you will need to make many adjustments this morning. Stay on top of all the various changes. You understand what is needed in order to get past a particular situation. If you feel tired or frantic, slow down. Tonight: Paint the town red.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Pace yourself, as you have a lot to do and need to get it done quickly. Be open to an unusual method of approaching a personal matter. A loved one needs some open conversations in order to establish your concerns about how to proceed. Tonight: Avoid going to extremes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH One-on-one relating seems rather exaggerated at the moment. Opt to postpone coming to an agreement with others, as people seem to be more negative than usual. Go off and do what is important to you. Cynicism marks the next few days. Tonight: Happiest close to home.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Beam in more of what you want, but do not expect cooperation from others. Take any news you hear with a grain of salt. Do not make a big deal out of something that is out of your control. A situation involving a family member is subject to change. Tonight: All smiles.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Keep communication moving. You could have difficulty making contact with those who are close to you. Conversations continue to be lively, though what someone says could be subject to change. Open up to new possibilities and allow greater give-and-take. Tonight: Remain open.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH One-on-one relating takes you down a new path. You feel more upbeat and energized than you have in a long time. You see past the present moment and are able to understand that a positive change could be in the offing. Tonight: Choose a favorite stress-buster.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHHH Let go of needing to be so dominant. Today’s eclipse has long-term potential to shake up the status quo. Initiate an important conversation, but expect to get a strong response from the other party involved. Embrace an opportunity to increase your patience. Tonight: Defer to others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH You might want to change direction, which becomes apparent with today’s eclipse energy. Your creativity emerges as you eye different possibilities. Others want to be more dominant, so consider letting them take the lead and observing how well they land. Tonight: Happy at home.

BORN TODAY

Singer/songwriter Justin Timberlake (1981), baseball player Nolan Ryan (1947), actress Carol Channing (1921)

By Jacqueline Bigar

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

