Theater Listings: Jan. 31 through Feb. 6

THIS WEEK: Jan. 31 through Feb. 6

Sherlock Holmes and The Curse of the Sign of Four or The Mark of Timber Toe, a Victorian melodrama by Dennis Rosa and based on the novel by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Feb. 1, 2, 3 and 4. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors, $8 for students. For reservations, call 570-342-9707 or email tickets@actorscircle.com.

Bye Bye Birdie, the classic 1950s musical written by Michael Stewart, Charles Strouse and Lee Adams will be presented by the Music Box Players. Feb. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11. Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Fridays and Saturdays, bar opens at 6 p.m. with dinner buffet beginning at 6:30 p.m. and curtain at 8 p.m. Sundays, bar opens at 1 p.m., buffet at 1:30 p.m. and curtain at 3 p.m. $35 for adults for dinner and a show; $25 for children 12 and younger; $18 for adults show only; $14 for students, children and members of the military. For tickets and information, call 570-283-2195 or email reservations@musicbox.org.

Dirty Dancing, a staged performance of the iconic hit film comes to the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, for two shows. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. $45, $55, $65. 570-826-1100.

Broadway Spotlight, five of Broadway’s finest vocalists will recreate some of their most memorable musical moments as they celebrate the the spectrum of classic to contemporary Broadway. The Theater at North, 1539 N. Main Ave., Scranton. 7 p.m. Feb. 3. $40. www.theateratnorth.org.

FUTURE

Death of a Salesman, the Arthur Miller classic, performances Feb. 9 through Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, 537 North Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $17. Info, 570-823-1875.

Hamlet by William Shakespeare, the 68th annual Shakespeare at King’s College. Returning home from school, Hamlet is thrust into a world of darkness, murder, and destruction as audiences explore age-old questions about what it means to reason, to feel, and to be human. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 to 17 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 18. High school matinee performances are available upon request, George P. Maffei II Theatre, Administration Building, King’s College, Admission: $12 for general admission, $7 for senior citizens, and $5 for King’s alumni and non-King’s students. Info: 570-208-5825