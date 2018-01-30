 Added on January 30, 2018

Rockology Music Academy students to lead open mic and jam session

Students from the Rockology Music Academy will perform in various ensembles and individually at an open mic and jam session on Saturday.
    Students from the Rockology Music Academy in the East End Centre in Wilkes-Barre Township will lead an open mic and jam session beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday.

    The event will take place in the Jam Room at the school. Admission is free and open to the public, and musicians are welcome to participate as players or audience members.

    The Rockology student bands will perform as will individual students from the school.

    Confirmed guests include the guitar club from Shamokin High School, a program led by a Shamokin history teacher who promotes unity through music.

    The backline will be provided for participating musicians.

    For more information, call 570-970-9999.

