Hitmaker Dion to perform at F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre on July 27

Welcoming a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee to Wilkes-Barre, the F.M. Kirby Center announced today that Dion, former member of the Belmonts, will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 27 at the downtown theater, 71 Public Square.

According to a press release from the venue, in 1957, Dion “brought the best of the neighborhood street singers together to form his group, Dion and the Belmonts, named after Belmont Avenue in the heart of the Bronx.”

The group’s chart-topping doo-wop hits include “I Wonder Why,” “A Teenager In Love” and “Where or When.”

After 1960, Dion accumulated a string of No. 1 songs as as solo artist including “Lovers Who Wander,” “Runaround Sue” and “The Wanderer.”

The artist has continued writing, recording and performing throughout his career and has shared stages with Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Bob Dylan and Lou Reed, “all of whom,” the release stated, “cited the originator of the ‘Bronx Blues’ as one of their prime influences.”

Tickets range from $45 to $79 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

A pre-sale for Kirby members begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday through the same outlets.

Former member of the Belmonts and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Dion will perform in July at the F.M. Kirby in Wilkes-Barre. http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Dion_Press.jpg Former member of the Belmonts and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Dion will perform in July at the F.M. Kirby in Wilkes-Barre. Submitted photo