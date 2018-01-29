Feminist icon Ani DiFranco to perform at F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre

The F.M. Kirby Center announced today that singer-songwriter, poet and feminist icon Ani DiFranco will perform at 8 p.m. May 11 at the downtown Wilkes-Barre theater, 71 Public Square.

Special guest Gracie and Rachel will open the night of performance.

According to a press release from the Kirby Center, “one of the first artists to create her own label in 1990,” DiFranco “has been recognized among the feminist pantheon for her entrepreneurship, social activism and outspoken political lyrics.”

DiFranco’s 12th studio album, “Binary,” is a return to “territory that brought her to the world’s attention more than 25 years ago,” the release stated.

During 2016, DiFranco lent her efforts to registering and inspiring people to vote on her “Vote Damnit!” tour. In 2017, she attended the Women’s March on Washington and performed at the official after party benefiting Planned Parenthood alongside The National and Sleater-Kinney.

Tickets range from $25 to $49.50 and go on sale at noon Friday through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

A pre-sale for Kirby members begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday through the same outlets.

