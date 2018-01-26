Montgomery Gentry to perform on May 18 at F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre

Announced today, celebrated country act Montgomery Gentry will perform at 8 p.m. May 18 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre.

According to a press release from the venue, the performance will be “an emotional return to the stage for Eddie Montgomery” who is “touring for the first time without the late Troy Gentry.”

Gentry, a founding member of the accomplished country outfit, died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey in September. He was 50.

“I’m anxious to get back out on the road and play some new music for our friends and fans,” Montgomery said in a statement conveyed in the release.

Montgomery Gentry’s latest album, “Here’s To You,” features the single “Better Me,” and is scheduled for release on Feb. 2.

During the tour, fans can expect to hear tracks off the upcoming album as well as some of the group’s greatest hits in honor of Gentry and his contribution to the chart-topping music the duo created together.

Among their successes, Montgomery Gentry charted five No. 1 singles: “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Something To Be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” “Back When I Knew It All” and “Roll With Me.”

Tickets for the performance cost $38 and $43 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 2 through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

A pre-sale for Kirby members begins at 10 a.m. Jan. 31 through the same outlets.

