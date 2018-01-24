Theater Listings: Jan. 24 through 30

THIS WEEK: Jan. 24 through 30

Follies, National Theatre Live on Screen, 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Dietrich Theater, 60 East Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Stephen Sondheim’s legendary musical is staged for the first time at the National Theatre and will be shown on screen at the Dietrich. It’s New York, 1971 and the iconic Weismann Theatre is about to be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves. Tickets, $14, $12, $10. Info, 570-996-1500.

Sherlock Holmes and The Curse of the Sign of Four or The Mark of Timber Toe, a Victorian melodrama by Dennis Rosa and based on the novel by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Jan. 25, 26, 27 and 28 and Feb. 1, 2, 3 and 4. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors, $8 for students. On Jan. 25, tickets will cost $8 for general and seniors and $6 for students. For reservations, call 570-342-9707 or email tickets@actorscircle.com.

Bye Bye Birdie, the classic 1950s musical written by Michael Stewart, Charles Strouse and Lee Adams will be presented by the Music Box Players Jan. 27 and 28 and Feb. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11. Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Fridays and Saturdays, bar opens at 6 p.m. with dinner buffet beginning at 6:30 p.m. and curtain at 8 p.m. Sundays, bar opens at 1 p.m., buffet at 1:30 p.m. and curtain at 3 p.m. $35 for adults for dinner and a show; $25 for children 12 and younger; $18 for adults show only; $14 for students, children and members of the military. For tickets and information, call 570-283-2195 or email reservations@musicbox.org.

FUTURE

Dirty Dancing, a staged performance of the iconic hit film comes to the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, for two shows. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. $45, $55, $65. 570-826-1100.

Broadway Spotlight, five of Broadway’s finest vocalists will recreate some of their most memorable musical moments as they celebrate the the spectrum of classic to contemporary Broadway. The Theater at North, 1539 N. Main Ave., Scranton. 7 p.m. Feb. 3. $40. www.theateratnorth.org.

Hamlet by William Shakespeare, the 68th annual Shakespeare at King’s College. Returning home from school, Hamlet is thrust into a world of darkness, murder, and destruction as audiences explore age-old questions about what it means to reason, to feel, and to be human. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 to 17 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 18. High school matinee performances are available upon request, George P. Maffei II Theatre, Administration Building, King’s College, Admission: $12 for general admission, $7 for senior citizens, and $5 for King’s alumni and non-King’s students. Info: 570-208-5825

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Auditions for Jesus Christ Superstar will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 28, 29 and 30 at Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. The show is directed by Matthew Wegener, musical direction is by Jennifer Hunter, and choreography by Jamie Burns. The cast has an age range of 15 and above. Children ages 8 to 10 will be auditioned for the Hosanna Procession scene. All who audition will be asked to sing a song of choice (a song from the show is preferred). A short dance routine will also be auditioned. Sheet music is preferred: an accompanist will be available. Performance dates are March 10-11, 16-18 and 23-25. Info, call 570-283-2195.