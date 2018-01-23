‘Office’ star Creed Bratton to perform music and comedy at F.M. Kirby Center

Announced today, the F.M. Kirby Center will welcome one of the stars of NBC’s “The Office” this spring for an evening of music and comedy.

Creed Bratton — known for his popular character of the same name on the hit series that also starred Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski, among others — will perform at 8 p.m. March 21 in the Chandelier Lobby of the downtown Wilkes-Barre theater, 71 Public Square.

According to a press release from the venue, Bratton “has been acting since the late 1960s in films such as ‘Mask and Heart Like a Wheel’” and “he’s a bona fide classic rocker extraordinaire and founding member of the legendary rock band The Grass Roots — makers of hits such as ‘Let’s Live for Today’ and ‘Midnight Confessions.’”

Bratton has released three solo albums since joining the cast of “The Office,” 2008’s “Creed Bratton,” 2010’s “Bounce Back” and 2012’s “Tell Me About It.” He’s also landed roles in TV shows “Garfunkle and Oats,” “Franklin and Bash” and “Liz and Dick” and films including “Terri,” “The Sound of Magic” and “The Ghastly Love of Johnny X.”

“His live one-man show is a perfect example of Creed’s ability to combine his immense musical talents with his unique, one-of-a-kind comedic mind,” the release stated.

Tickets for the performance cost $22.50 in advance and $25 the day of the show and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100. A pre-sale for Kirby members will begin at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Accomplished musician and star of ‘The Office’ Creed Bratton will perform in March at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre. http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_CB-Press.jpg Accomplished musician and star of ‘The Office’ Creed Bratton will perform in March at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre. Submitted photo