Horoscopes: Your future predicted according to your astrological sign

A baby born today has a Sun and Moon in Capricorn if born before 3:32 a.m. (ET). Afterward, the Moon will be in Aquarius.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018:

This year you will experience life from a more lighthearted perspective. You tend to express your feelings more often. Your caring attitude keeps many people focused on you. If you are single, you attract your fair share of suitors. Choosing the right one might take time, though you will enjoy dating in the meantime. If you are attached, allow your relationship to expand and grow naturally. You often spend a lot of money on your sweetie, but know that you don’t have to. AQUARIUS enjoys indulging you.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Where your friends are is where you will naturally gravitate to. Everyone appreciates having people cheer them on. You will have an opportunity to visit with an older relative. Take advantage of whatever brings you together. Tonight: Be aware of someone else’s feelings.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Others look up to you and want you to take the lead, no matter what is going on. You don’t need to be pushy to take the lead; in fact, you can do it with a smile. Strong feelings come forward when you open up. Refuse to sit on any negativity. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Reach out to someone at a distance. You could see a change in how you deal with this person. You can’t be anything but happy around someone who is as gracious as he or she is. You could feel that others seem excited to hear from you. Tonight: Get some tickets to a concert.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH One-on-one relating takes you down an interesting path. How you feel and what goes on could be symbolic of the strength of a major relationship in your life. You have an important choice to make; you want it to be as grounded as possible. Tonight: Opt for togetherness.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHHH Defer to a partner who cares about you and finds you exciting. Your sense of humor emerges, no matter what is going on. An associate clearly feels good about his or her bond with you. Reach out to a friend whom you have not heard from in a while. Tonight: Accept an offer.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Be realistic about your limits. You might have the best intentions; however, you have only so much energy. Your smile helps melt someone else’s resistance. Listen to what others share. You might be getting informative tidbits that need to be listened to. Tonight: All smiles.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH You sense that it is time to be less intense. Be spontaneous. Follow your sixth sense, knowing what can happen if you let go. Your sense of fun emerges when lightening up the moment, sharing time with a child or flirting with a new friend. Tonight: Keep on frolicking.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Tension builds around the homefront. You might not be sure what the right way to handle a problem is, but you will be thinking about the issue. You would be better off not getting into a power struggle; instead, be more caring, open and warm. Tonight: Make it easy, and order in.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH You have the potential to go far and create much more of what you need. Allow conversations to flow naturally. Though you are quite determined, getting feedback from others will be important. Express your caring in a way that it can be heard. Tonight: Speak your mind.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH You have seen a lot go down as of late. The result of this type of change could present certain challenges, especially as you could be so thrown off your game. Stay open, and enjoy someone else’s good intentions. Listen to suggestions carefully. Tonight: Enjoy a night out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH You have a softness about you that draws in many people. You feel deeply about a child or loved one. Your caring attitude comes out in various situations. Others come in closer than they have in a while. You seem to be unusually attractive right now. Tonight: Buy yourself a treat.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH You could be on top of a personal matter. How you see a situation develop might be somewhat distorted. Everyone seems to see only what he or she wants to see. Listen to news more openly, and be prepared to explain what you are involved in. Tonight: Make it early.

BORN TODAY

Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (1964), actress Betty White (1922), boxer Muhammad Ali (1942)

By Jacqueline Bigar

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

