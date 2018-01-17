Look What You Missed: Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band plays the F.M. Kirby Center

Founding member of the Allman Brothers Band Jaimoe performed Saturday night at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre with his Jasssz Band. In front of an energized crowd in the venue’s Chandelier Lobby, the six-piece ensemble fronted by Junior Mack played an array of improvised, American music including jazzy originals, blues staples and new interpretations of Allman Brothers classics.

Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band plays the F.M. Kirby Center