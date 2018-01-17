Look What You Missed: Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band plays the F.M. Kirby Center
Founding member of the Allman Brothers Band Jaimoe performed Saturday night at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre with his Jasssz Band. In front of an energized crowd in the venue’s Chandelier Lobby, the six-piece ensemble fronted by Junior Mack played an array of improvised, American music including jazzy originals, blues staples and new interpretations of Allman Brothers classics.
1/13/18. Sean McKeag | Times Leader
1/13/18. Sean McKeag | Times Leader
1/13/18. Sean McKeag | Times Leader
1/13/18. Sean McKeag | Times Leader
1/13/18. Sean McKeag | Times Leader
1/13/18. Sean McKeag | Times Leader
comments powered by Disqus