 Added on January 17, 2018  

All photos by Sean McKeag

Look What You Missed: Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band plays the F.M. Kirby Center

Print This Page
1/13/18. Sean McKeag | Times Leader
Sean McKeag | Weekender
1/13/18. Sean McKeag | Times Leader
Sean McKeag | Weekender
1/13/18. Sean McKeag | Times Leader
Sean McKeag | Weekender
1/13/18. Sean McKeag | Times Leader
Sean McKeag | Weekender
1/13/18. Sean McKeag | Times Leader
Sean McKeag | Weekender
1/13/18. Sean McKeag | Times Leader
Sean McKeag | Weekender

Recommended

    Founding member of the Allman Brothers Band Jaimoe performed Saturday night at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre with his Jasssz Band. In front of an energized crowd in the venue’s Chandelier Lobby, the six-piece ensemble fronted by Junior Mack played an array of improvised, American music including jazzy originals, blues staples and new interpretations of Allman Brothers classics.

    1/13/18. Sean McKeag | Times Leader
    http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Jaimoe1.jpg1/13/18. Sean McKeag | Times LeaderSean McKeag | Weekender

    1/13/18. Sean McKeag | Times Leader
    http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Jaimoe2.jpg1/13/18. Sean McKeag | Times LeaderSean McKeag | Weekender

    1/13/18. Sean McKeag | Times Leader
    http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Jaimoe6.jpg1/13/18. Sean McKeag | Times LeaderSean McKeag | Weekender

    1/13/18. Sean McKeag | Times Leader
    http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Jaimoe4.jpg1/13/18. Sean McKeag | Times LeaderSean McKeag | Weekender

    1/13/18. Sean McKeag | Times Leader
    http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Jaimoe5.jpg1/13/18. Sean McKeag | Times LeaderSean McKeag | Weekender

    1/13/18. Sean McKeag | Times Leader
    http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Jaimoe3.jpg1/13/18. Sean McKeag | Times LeaderSean McKeag | Weekender
    Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band plays the F.M. Kirby Center

    All photos by Sean McKeag

    by weekenderadmin

    Comments
    All user comments are subject to our Terms of Service. Users may flag inappropriate comments.
    comments powered by Disqus