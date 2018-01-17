The Prenuptial Project: The pros and cons of the ‘laid-back’ approach

Growing up, I never had some grandiose idea of what my wedding day would look like.

Honestly, it probably looked a lot different to young Brigid than it does to current Brigid, and that’s fine … for the most part.

The frills and pomp and circumstance around weddings never really interested me. Did I want a fabulous dress? Of course. Who doesn’t? Was I ever concerned about what material the napkins would be made of? If they do the job, they could be burlap for all I care.

In some aspects of my life, I am very laid back, and party planning is one of them. If something fits in my budget and I don’t absolutely hate it, it’s a good choice in my book. So far in this process, that instinct has made making decisions with Mikey very easy, and I am thankful for that.

On the other hand, it has made other decisions much harder than I anticipated them to be.

I had to decide on shower invitations the other night. My bridesmaids pulled together some samples found online, and I picked a nice floral design that I thought would go with the theme of the shower.

“If you could find something like this but cheaper I would be cool with that,” I told my sister.

And she did. I picked one of the first invitations she showed me.

Then she showed me some more.

“I just want to make sure you like them,” she said.

That’s very thoughtful of her, and I appreciate that, but I just can’t bring myself to get super jazzed about invites.

Will they have all the necessary information on them? Are they not hideous?

Perfect.

I’m fairly certain it took less time to pick out the still-not-ordered wedding invitations.

I carry this blame alone too. I would never be angry at my sister or any of my bridesmaids for making sure I’m perfectly satisfied with all the decisions made; I’m just a naturally apathetic designer. My major concerns for my wedding day are making sure I’m happy with the way I look in my dress (which is a feat in itself), and the food. I would hate for people to leave my wedding feeling like they didn’t have a great meal.

I’m much more confident in the menu than anything else.

Anyway, we went shopping over the weekend and again, a little overwhelming.

Now, I have an idea in my head of what I want my centerpieces to look like, but that’s also a scary concept because I know they will end up looking nothing like that. But I at least accept that.

Again, my extremely well-intentioned mother and sister had many more opinions than I did.

Between vases, table cloths and lanterns for centerpieces, my head was spinning by the end of the day. We certainly got a lot accomplished, and I feel good about that; I just need to find a more helpful way to participate in the moment.

By Brigid Edmunds bedmunds@timesleader.com

Reach Brigid Edmunds at 570-991-6613 or on Twitter @brigidedmunds.

