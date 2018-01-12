Peach Music Festival announces initial lineup for July event in Scranton

The initial lineup for the seventh annual Peach Music Festival was announced today by entertainment promoter Live Nation.

The four-day event, slated to take place July 19 through 22 at Montage Mountain, 1000 Montage Mountain Road, Scranton, will feature iconic Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh and his Terrapin Family Band and two sets by Gov’t Mule and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead.

Coming out of a live performance hiatus, Allman Brothers Band founding member Dickey Betts will bring his band to the festival and will be joined by fellow co-founder Jaimoe and his Jasssz Band.

Jam giants moe. will perform two sets as will rising jam-circuit mainstays Twiddle, and Southern rock institutions Chris Robinson Brotherhood and Blackberry Smoke will make appearances.

Of the 40 acts announced in a press release from Live Nation, additional highlights include Devon Allman Project featuring Duane Betts, Leftover Salmon, Anders Osborne performing with Jackie Greene and Dumpstaphunk.

Representing Northeastern Pennsylvania, two acts, JP Biondo and Gatos Blancos, are also on the bill.

Early Bird tickets cost $135 and are on sale through this weekend only at thepeachmusicfestival.com. Visit the website for additional ticket options and prices.

More artists are to be announced as the festival nears.

