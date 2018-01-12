‘A Toast to the Rat Pack’ to bring crooner hits to Scranton Cultural Center

Announced this week, a trio of modern-day crooners will bring the sights and sounds of the Rat Pack to the Scranton Cultural Center.

“A Toast to the Rat Pack” will hearken back to the glory days of Las Vegas on March 11 at the Electric City venue housed inside the Masonic Temple, 420 N. Washington Ave.

According to a press release from the Cultural Center, “the talented cast of Sebastian Anzaldo, Andy DiMino and Lambus Dean as Frank, Dean and Sammy” will offer “iconic songs, great laughs and a spirit that brings the music and lives of these legendary characters together again onstage.”

Pulling from the catalogs of all three celebrated singers, the show will feature such numbers as “Come Fly with Me,” “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime” and “Mr. Bojangles.”

Ticket range from $36.50 to $58.50 and are available now through the Scranton Cultural Center’s box office or by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000.

‘A Toast to the Rat Pack’ features the performers who look and sound like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. http://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Rat-Pack-Photo-1.jpg ‘A Toast to the Rat Pack’ features the performers who look and sound like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Submitted photo