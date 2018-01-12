‘Greatest Pirate Story Never Told’ to bring improvisational comedy to Kirby

Announced yesterday, “The Greatest Pirate Story Never Told” has set sail for the F.M. Kirby Center.

The production, billed as “‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ meets ‘Whose Line is it Anyway,’” will take the stage at 2 p.m. May 19 at the downtown Wilkes-Barre theater, 71 Public Square.

According to a press release from the venue, “‘The Greatest Pirate Story Never Told’ is Off Broadway’s improvised, interactive, musical pirate adventure filled with boatloads of laugh-out-loud moments for both kids and grown-ups. Full of swordplay and wordplay with … laughs for pirates age 4 to 104, this swashbuckling musical is never the same show twice!”

This is a free community event offered in conjunction with the Fine Arts Fiesta, and tickets can be picked up at the F.M. Kirby Center box office.

For more information, call 570-826-1100.

